The NASCAR Cup Series will return to its traditional track format for the 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. NASCAR battled the elements in its first-ever street race in downtown Chicago last week, resulting in a bevy of accidents. However, NASCAR at Atlanta has been a staple since 1960 and it appears drivers are ready to return to a style they're accustomed to. The 2023 Quaker State 400 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on the 1.54-mile quad-oval track. Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano are 10-1 co-favorites in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds on Caesars Sportsbook.

Elliott won the Quaker State 400 last year and will try to become the first back-to-back winner at Atlanta since Kurt Busch in 2009 and 2010. Before scouring the 2023 Quaker State 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Quaker State 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 Quaker State 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta leaderboard.

Top 2023 Quaker State 400 predictions

For the 2023 Quaker State 400, the model is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Bell is fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and finished third earlier in the year at Atlanta.

Bell led 37 laps in the unorthodox NASCAR street race in Chicago last Sunday and if the race weren't shortened from 100 laps to 75, he could have potentially been on his way to a victory. Bell entered with top-11 finishes in his prior three races and is putting together strong performances as of late. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has five Cup Series victories, most recently winning NASCAR at Bristol on April 9. The 28-year-old has quickly proved himself as one of the most capable drivers in the sport on a prestigious racing team and at 16-1 odds, Bell is a driver the model believes is undervalued. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, one of the Vegas co-favorites at 10-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Quaker State 400 starting lineup. The winner at Atlanta in March is the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion but his performances have been rather disappointing of late.

He's only led laps in one race over his last eight starts and he's had seven finishes of 18th or worse since his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Logano has fallen to 10th in the NASCAR standings and his win in Atlanta earlier this year was one of only three top-five finishes in 19 career Cup starts at the track. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Quaker State 400 2023? And which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta leaderboard, all from the model that already nailed six winners in 2023.

2023 Quaker State 400 odds, drivers, lineup

See full 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta picks at SportsLine

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

William Byron 14-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Christopher Bell 16-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Corey Lajoie 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Bubba Wallace 25-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Erik Jones 30-1

A.J. Allmendinger 40-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Austin Hill 50-1

Justin Haley 50-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Cole Custer 60-1

Todd Gilliland 60-1

Ryan Preece 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

Harrison Burton 75-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

JJ Yeley 1000-1