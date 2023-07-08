The green flag will drop on the 2023 Quaker State 400 on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 7 p.m. ET. After a wet and wild race through the streets of downtown Chicago, the familiarity of a 1.54-mile oval will be a welcome reprieve for the NASCAR Cup Series drivers. Atlanta has been a staple of the NASCAR schedule since 1960 when Fireball Roberts won from the pole and Sunday's race will be the 119th Cup start in Atlanta. Defending champion Joey Logano also won from the pole in Atlanta for his only victory of the season thus far back in March.

Logano, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch are the 10-1 co-favorites in the 2023 Quaker State 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney is 11-1 in the 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds, while Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski are 12-1. Before scouring the 2023 Quaker State 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Quaker State 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 Quaker State 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta leaderboard.

Top 2023 Quaker State 400 predictions

For the 2023 Quaker State 400, the model is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 28-year-old received his first full-time ride in NASCAR with Leavine Family Racing four years ago and earned a seat in the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing that Tony Stewart made famous the following year.

Bell earned his first career victory and made the NASCAR playoffs for the first time in 2021 and then built on that with three victories and a third-place finish in the standings last year. Now, he's fourth in the NASCAR standings and looks like a playoff lock thanks to his win on the Bristol dirt earlier this year. Bell ran third at Atlanta earlier in the year and could be a threat to surge towards the front again on Sunday. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, one of the Vegas co-favorites at 10-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Quaker State 400 starting lineup. The winner at Atlanta in March is the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion but his performances have been rather disappointing of late.

He's only led laps in one race over his last eight starts and he's had seven finishes of 18th or worse since his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Logano has fallen to 10th in the NASCAR standings and his win in Atlanta earlier this year was one of only three top-five finishes in 19 career Cup starts at the track. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Quaker State 400 2023? And which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta leaderboard, all from the model that already nailed six winners in 2023.

2023 Quaker State 400 odds, drivers, lineup

See full 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta picks at SportsLine

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

William Byron 14-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Christopher Bell 16-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Corey Lajoie 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Bubba Wallace 25-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Erik Jones 30-1

A.J. Allmendinger 40-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Austin Hill 50-1

Justin Haley 50-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Cole Custer 60-1

Todd Gilliland 60-1

Ryan Preece 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

Harrison Burton 75-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

JJ Yeley 1000-1