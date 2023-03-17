The NASCAR Cup Series will continue with the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the green flag scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. ET. The 1.5-mile oval has been a fixture in the NASCAR schedule since 1960 and after hosting only one race a season from 2010 to 2021, the track began hosting biannual races again last season with Hendrick Motorsports sweeping the two events as William Byron won in the spring and Chase Elliott won in the summer. Byron is coming off back-to-back wins to continue Chevy's dominance in 2023, with the manufacturer winning all four of this season's races so far.

Byron is the 9-1 favorite in the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are both just behind at 10-1. However, oddsmakers are expecting a wide-open race, with 18 drivers getting 25-1 or better in the 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds. Before scouring the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Ambetter Health 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Ambetter Health 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Martin Truex Jr., even though he's a 22-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion only has one top-10 finish in 2023 but he's still sixth in the NASCAR standings.

Truex is a 31-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and even though he hasn't won in Atlanta, he's run well, finishing 11th or better in his last 10 starts. He's also led in six of those races, including leading 27 laps in the most recent race at Atlanta Motor Speedway last summer.

And a massive shocker: William Byron, the Vegas favorite at 9-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup. Byron won the spring race in Atlanta last season and is coming off back-to-back wins that include a win on a 1.5-mile oval (Las Vegas), so it's no surprise that he's the favorite.

However, tire failures were an issue in Atlanta after the surface had been repaved during the offseason and additional adjustments mean the track is likely to run differently again. Byron went on to finish 30th after a crash in the summer race and has finished 17th or worse in five of his seven career Cup starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta picks

So who wins the Ambetter Health 400 2023? And which longshots are a must-back?

2023 Ambetter Health 400 odds, lineup

William Byron 9-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ross Chastain 11-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Brad Keselowski 17-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Daniel Suarez 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 22-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Chase Briscoe 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Josh Berry 35-1

Erik Jones 35-1

Corey Lajoie 45-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Todd Gilliland 50-1

Michael McDowell 50-1

Noah Gragson 50-1

A.J. Allmendinger 50-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Harrison Burton 65-1

Ty Dillon 250-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

JJ Yeley 1000-1