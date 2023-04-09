As the Cup Series prepares for the 2023 Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, two drivers have separated themselves from all others in the NASCAR standings. Alex Bowman sits in first place, with Ross Chastain four points behind, but there is a 30-point gap between second and third place. Drivers such as Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano will attempt to close the gap at the 2023 Food City Dirt Race, which is the only dirt race of the season. The green flag will drop at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday from Bristol Motor Speedway.

Coming off a win last week at Richmond, Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Bristol odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Tyler Reddick and Bell are listed at 6-1 each, while Chase Briscoe (9-1) is the only other driver with single-digit odds. Before scouring the 2023 Bristol Dirt Race starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Bristol predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Bristol Dirt Race picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). Then it called Tyler Reddick one of its best values two weeks ago when he won in Austin for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

One surprise: the model is high on Ricky Stenhouse Jr., even though he's a 25-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Bristol odds. Stenhouse's racing roots trace back to dirt tracks, and he also co-owns a World of Outlaws team that competes in dirt track racing. On the Cup Series circuit, Stenhouse achieved his greatest fame by winning this year's Daytona 500.

Stenhouse's experience on dirt was evident by his runner-up showing at the debut Food City Dirt race two years ago. He also had top-10 finishes in both stages of that 2021 race and then notched another stage top 10 the next year at Bristol. With a race as unique as this one where lots of drivers don't have prior experience on a dirt surface, backing someone like Stenhouse would be a wise NASCAR betting strategy. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Food City Dirt Race starting lineup. The 28-year-old is coming off a season where he became a household name, winning three times on his way to finishing third in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Bell is third in the 2023 NASCAR standing as well after four top-five finishes in his first seven starts. However, he's also had two finishes outside the top 30 and he's actually backed up in both of his Bristol Dirt Race starts. He started 15th and finished 34th after a crash in 2021 and then started second and finished seventh last season. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

Kyle Larson 9-2

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Christopher Bell 6-1

Chase Briscoe 9-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Christ Buescher 35-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Jonathan Davenport 60-1

Ryan Preece 60-1

Michael McDowell 65-1

Justin Haley 75-1

Todd Gilliland 75-1

Ty Dillon 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Aric Almirola 200-1

Noah Gragson 250-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

JJ Yeley 2000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1