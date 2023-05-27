William Byron seeks his NASCAR Cup Series-leading fourth win of the season when he takes part in the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Byron recorded his third victory in the most recent points race on May 14 at Darlington, snapping a tie with Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch for most triumphs this campaign. The 25-year-old also leads all drivers with six top-five finishes and is tied for second with seven top-10s.

Byron is listed at 11-2 while Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2023 Coca-Cola 600 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin -- who won this race last year -- is 13-2, Chase Elliott is 7-1 and two-time race winner Martin Truex Jr. rounds out the top five 2023 Coca-Cola 600 contenders at 8-1. The Coca-Cola 600 2023 is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Charlotte predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Coca-Cola 600 picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Larson, won the NASCAR All-Star Race last weekend at +650. He also nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Tyler Reddick's victory at +1000.

In addition, the expert correctly predicted Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 Coca-Cola 600 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Reddick, even though he is one of the favorites at 12-1. In fact, Roberts says Reddick, who has six top-10 finishes this season and three in four Cup Series starts at Charlotte, barely even cracks the top 20 in this race.

"While I don't think Reddick can win, he does lead all active drivers with a 9.3 average finish at Charlotte," Roberts told SportsLine. "But his four starts there were with (Richard Childress Racing)." You can see who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Kevin Harvick, who is listed at 17-1 in the latest Coca-Cola 600 odds. The 47-year-old Californian, who plans to retire at the end of the season, has recorded six top-10 finishes in 13 starts this year. Harvick had his best outing in the most recent points race on May 14, when he was runner-up to Byron at Darlington.

"I liked his fight to be runner-up at Darlington two weeks ago," Roberts told SportsLine. "I can visualize him getting the win, counting down the laps to go with him in the lead, and it being an emotional victory for his family, friends and fans." You can see who else to back here.

Roberts is high on a longshot who is "competing hard and battling for solid positions weekly." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big.

2023 Coca-Cola 600 odds

Kyle Larson +450

William Byron +550

Denny Hamlin +650

Chase Elliott +700

Martin Truex Jr. +800

Christopher Bell +900

Ross Chastain +1000

Kyle Busch +1200

Tyler Reddick +1200

Bubba Wallace +1500

Kevin Harvick +1700

Ryan Blaney +1800

Alex Bowman +1800

Joey Logano +2000

Daniel Suarez +2800

Brad Keselowski +4000

Ty Gibbs +6000

Chase Briscoe +7500

Austin Dillon +7500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7500

Chris Buescher +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Jimmie Johnson +12500

Aric Almirola +15000

Austin Cindric +15000

A.J. Allmendinger +25000

Ryan Preece +25000

Justin Haley +50000

Michael McDowell +50000

Corey LaJoie +75000

Harrison Burton +100000

Noah Gragson +100000

Zane Smith +100000

Todd Gilliland +150000

Ty Dillon +500000

BJ McLeod +500000

J.J. Yeley +500000