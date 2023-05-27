The 2023 Coca-Cola 600 will take place on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The marathon race finishes under the lights with the green flag dropping at 6 p.m. ET, and a victory can be legacy cementing. Denny Hamlin won his first Coca-Cola 600 after 13 overtime laps last year and will return this year sitting fourth in the NASCAR standings. Hamlin is 13-2 in the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell are near the top of the board as well at 8-1 and 9-1, respectively.

The 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte odds favor Hendrick Motorsports, with Kyle Larson (9-2) and William Byron (11-2) listed as the top two favorites. Before scouring the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Coca-Cola 600 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Coca-Cola 600 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Kevin Harvick, even though he's a 17-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 47-year-old continues to compete at a high level and will enter Sunday's 2023 NASCAR Charlotte race sitting third in the NASCAR standings coming off a second-place finish in Darlington two weeks ago.

In three races on 1.5-mile ovals so far this season, Harvick has finished ninth in Las Vegas, 11th in Kansas and 33rd in Atlanta. Harvick is a three-time winner on the Charlotte oval and has been top 10 in his last five starts there, including a third-place finish at the 2022 Coca-Cola 600.

And a massive shocker: William Byron, one of the Vegas favorites at 11-2, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup, according to the model. The 25-year-old Charlotte native has a career-best three wins already this season and has looked like a breakout title-contender in his sixth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

However, he's 0-for-11 in his Cup career at Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval or road course) and has been outside the top 10 in four of his six career starts on the 1.5-mile oval. That includes a 32nd-place finish in last year's Coca-Cola 600 despite starting fifth.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 Charlotte NASCAR odds longer than 12-1 to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

So who wins the Coca-Cola 600 2023? And which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte odds below.

2023 Coca-Cola 600 odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson 9-2

William Byron 11-2

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Christopher Bell 9-1

Chase Elliott 9-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Kevin Harvick 17-1

Bubba Wallace 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Ryan Blaney 22-1

Daniel Suarez 28-1

Brad Keselowski 40-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 75-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Chase Briscoe 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Jimmie Johnson 125-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Aric Almirola 150-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Noah Gragson 1000-1

Zane Smith 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1