The NASCAR Cup Series will continue with its first road race of the season as the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be held at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will run 68 laps around the 20-turn, 3.426-mile road course. It's been a tough week for Hendrick Motorsports, with three of their teams penalized for failing inspection after the Phoenix race and Chase Elliott out several weeks after a snowboarding accident.

However, Kyle Larson is still the 13-2 favorite in the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while William Byron is at 12-1 and Alex Bowman is at 20-1 among the top NASCAR at COTA contenders. Meanwhile, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch are both at 8-1 in the 2023 NASCAR Grand Prix odds and Tyler Reddick is at 10-1. Before scouring the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Austin predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2023 NASCAR at Austin leaderboard.

Top 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 25-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Austin odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion is coming off his first win of the season in Atlanta last week, making a daring move to the outside of Brad Keselowski on the final lap to take the checkered flag.

Now, Logano heads to Circuit of the Americas looking to extend his lead atop the NASCAR standings. Logano isn't known as a road racer, but he's proven capable throughout his career, finishing in the top 10 in 19 of his 39 career road-course starts in the NASCAR Cup Series with one win at Watkins Glen. Logano finished third at Circuit of the Americas two seasons ago and it will be hard to pass up a driver of his caliber at those odds, even on a road course. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Busch, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup. After finishing eighth or worse in the NASCAR standings his last three years with Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch made the move to Richard Childress Racing during the offseason and it's already paid off.

Busch won at Fontana earlier this season and has a pair of other top-10 finishes in 2023. However, he's coming off a 28th-place finish at Circuit of the Americas last season and was outside the top 10 in five of the six road races on the NASCAR Cup Series last season. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Austin picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 Austin NASCAR odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2023? And which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Austin odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 COTA NASCAR leaderboard, all from the model that already called winners at the Clash, Duel and Pala Casino 400.

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds, lineup

See full 2023 NASCAR at COTA picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 13-2

Ross Chastain 8-1

Kyle Busch 8-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

A.J. Allmendinger 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

Daniel Suarez 15-1

Austin Cindric 15-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Chase Briscoe 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Jordan Taylor 28-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Michael McDowell 30-1

Denny Hamlin 30-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Kimi Raikkonen 40-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Erik Jones 65-1

Austin Dillon 65-1

Noah Gragson 80-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Jenson Button 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Aric Almirola 200-1

Harrison Burton 250-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Conor Daly 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1