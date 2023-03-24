NASCAR heads to a road course for the first time this season for the 2023 EchoPark Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and marks the third year that Austin hosts a Cup Series race. With a 3.426-mile track length, 2023 NASCAR at COTA is the second-longest race on the Cup Series schedule, trailing only Road America (4.048 miles).

Chase Elliott won the NASCAR COTA debut in 2021, while Ross Chastain was victorious last year. The latest 2023 NASCAR at COTA odds from Caesars Sportsbook have Kyle Larson as the 13-2 favorite, followed by Kyle Busch (8-1) and Chastain (8-1). Before scouring the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Austin predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 25-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Austin odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The two-time Cup Series champion is coming off a win in Atlanta, a track he previously struggled at, with no wins over his first 18 starts. Now, Logano ventures onto a track he's dominated at in its short time on the Cup Series.

Logano led for a race-high 14 laps in the 2021 COTA debut before finishing in third place. He also won Stage 1 of that race and then finished in the top five in both stages of the NASCAR at Austin race a year ago. Over his career, he's proven himself as one of the best drivers on road courses, as his average finish of 14.4 ranks fifth among active drivers (min. 10 starts). See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Busch, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup. After finishing eighth or worse in the NASCAR standings his last three years with Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch made the move to Richard Childress Racing during the offseason and it's already paid off.

Busch won at Fontana earlier this season and has a pair of other top-10 finishes in 2023. However, he's coming off a 28th-place finish at Circuit of the Americas last season and was outside the top 10 in five of the six road races on the NASCAR Cup Series last season. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 Austin NASCAR odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds, lineup

Kyle Larson 13-2

Ross Chastain 8-1

Kyle Busch 8-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

A.J. Allmendinger 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

Daniel Suarez 15-1

Austin Cindric 15-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Chase Briscoe 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Jordan Taylor 28-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Michael McDowell 30-1

Denny Hamlin 30-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Kimi Raikkonen 40-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Erik Jones 65-1

Austin Dillon 65-1

Noah Gragson 80-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Jenson Button 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Aric Almirola 200-1

Harrison Burton 250-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Conor Daly 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1