Denny Hamlin is a four-time Darlington winner and coming off a win at Kansas last weekend, giving him three top-five finishes in his last four races. Hamlin is 11-2 in the 2023 Goodyear 400 odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Sunday's race, sitting behind Kyle Larson (4-1) atop the 2023 NASCAR at Darlington odds. Larson finished runner-up to Hamlin last weekend and posted back-to-back second-place finishes in the 2021 fall race at this track. Should you back him with your 2023 Goodyear 400 bets?

Martin Truex Jr. (7-1), Tyler Reddick (17-2) and Erik Jones (10-1) are each 2023 Goodyear 400 contenders as well. Which drivers should you target from the 2023 NASCAR at Darlington field? Before scouring the 2023 Goodyear 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Darlington predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Goodyear 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1) and Kyle Larson's win at Martinsville (6-1). In Austin, it called Tyler Reddick one of its best values when he won for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 11 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Goodyear 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Kevin Harvick, even though he's a 12-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Darlington odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Harvick has won at the 1.366-mile oval three times, the second-most of any active NASCAR Cup Series driver. The 47-year-old has two Southern 500 victories and one win in the track's 400-mile race, so he brings valuable experience into Sunday's showdown.

His May 2020 win at Darlington was his 50th career Cup Series win. Harvick's career win total now stands at 60, which puts him 10th on NASCAR's all-time win list. He has the most top-fives (13) and most laps led (813) at Darlington, making him a valuable addition as a longshot, according to the model. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Tyler Reddick, one of the Vegas favorites at 17-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. The NASCAR Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2020 earned his first playoff appearance in 2021 and then had a three-win season in 2022.

However, finished 14th in the standings last year after a disappointing start to the postseason that included a 35th-place finish in Kansas and a 25th-place finish at Bristol. Reddick is sixth coming into this weekend, but his average finish has been 16th over his last four starts and he's failed to lead a lap in three of those four races. There are far better values in the 2023 Goodyear 400 starting lineup, according to the model. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

2023 Goodyear 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Kyle Larson 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Tyler Reddick 17-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

William Byron 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Brad Keselowski 45-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Josh Berry 60-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

A.J. Allmendinger 125-1

Ryan Preece 150-1

Aric Almirola 150-1

Justin Haley 150-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Ryan Newman 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1