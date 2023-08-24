The final weekend of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season takes place on Saturday with the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. ET and the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs will begin next week in Darlington. Denny Hamlin is the 10-1 favorite in the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds and there are 13 other drivers priced at 20-1 or lower. Bubba Wallace is on the bubble heading into the final race before the start of the postseason but is at risk of being eliminated by any first-time playoff-eligible winner coming from outside the top 16. Wallace is 15-1 in the NASCAR at Daytona odds.

Before scouring the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Daytona predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR Daytona picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Daytona leaderboard.

Top 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 predictions

For the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a 25-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Last year's breakout star enters Saturday's race sitting eighth in the NASCAR standings a full 105 points clear of the current bubble.

However, he hasn't had to worry about points since capturing a win in Nashville a couple weeks ago. Despite starting 23rd, Chastain led six laps and went on to finish ninth at the 2023 Daytona 500, giving him his third career top-10 finish at the famed superspeedway. Chevrolet has won the last two races at Daytona and Trackhouse Racing had both of their cars in the top 10 in February so the value is clear at 25-1. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Brad Keselowski, one of the Vegas favorites at 12-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup. After a miserable first season with RFK Racing, Keselowski has settled in during the 2023 season and has locked in a playoff position based on points with a 107-point lead over Wallace on the bubble.

However, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion is still winless on the season and been reliant on stage points, with only 10 top-10 finishes in the first 25 races of the year. Keselowski won the Daytona night race in 2016, but he's been outside the top 10 in 22 of his 28 career Cup starts at Daytona International Speedway. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with Daytona night race odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Coke Zero Sugar 400 2023, and which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Daytona odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 NASCAR at Daytona leaderboard, all from the model that already nailed seven winners this season.

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, drivers, lineup

See full NASCAR at Daytona picks at SportsLine

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 11-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Chris Buescher 15-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

William Byron 16-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Austin Dillon 20-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Austin Cindric 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Michael McDowell 35-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

A.J. Allmendinger 40-1

Ryan Preece 40-1

Corey Lajoie 45-1

Justin Haley 45-1

Josh Berry 60-1

Todd Gilliland 60-1

Harrison Burton 60-1

Austin Hill 75-1

Chandler Smith 100-1

Riley Herbst 100-1

JJ Yeley 500-1

B.J. McLeod 500-1

Brennan Poole 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1