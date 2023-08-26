The 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona night race will be the final chance for drivers to qualify for the NASCAR Playoffs. There are already 13 drivers who have automatically qualified via wins this season and Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski have built unassailable positions on points to qualify. That leaves one spot remaining, and Bubba Wallace is 32 points clear of Ty Gibbs to qualify on points. Still, any playoff-eligible first-time winner at NASCAR at Daytona besides Harvick or Keselowski could bump Wallace entirely.

Denny Hamlin is the 10-1 favorite in the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, but there are 13 other drivers in the 2023 NASCAR at Daytona field priced at 20-1 or lower, including Wallace at 15-1. The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

The model simulated the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 10,000 times.

Top 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 predictions

For the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the model is high on Martin Truex Jr., even though he's an 18-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Truex has already piled up three victories this season and leads the NASCAR standings entering the final week of the regular season.

He's been the most consistent driver in NASCAR this season, with 15 top-10 finishes through the first 25 races of the season. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion has led laps in five of the last six races at Daytona and at least 10 laps in four of those races, so he knows how to work his way to the front at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. He's also been top seven in his last six starts.

And a massive shocker: Brad Keselowski, one of the Vegas favorites at 12-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup. After a miserable first season with RFK Racing, Keselowski has settled in during the 2023 season and has locked in a playoff position based on points with a 107-point lead over Wallace on the bubble.

However, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion is still winless on the season and been reliant on stage points, with only 10 top-10 finishes in the first 25 races of the year. Keselowski won the Daytona night race in 2016, but he's been outside the top 10 in 22 of his 28 career Cup starts at Daytona International Speedway.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with Daytona night race odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2023 NASCAR at Daytona odds

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, drivers, lineup

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 11-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Chris Buescher 15-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

William Byron 16-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Austin Dillon 20-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Austin Cindric 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Michael McDowell 35-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

A.J. Allmendinger 40-1

Ryan Preece 40-1

Corey Lajoie 45-1

Justin Haley 45-1

Josh Berry 60-1

Todd Gilliland 60-1

Harrison Burton 60-1

Austin Hill 75-1

Chandler Smith 100-1

Riley Herbst 100-1

JJ Yeley 500-1

B.J. McLeod 500-1

Brennan Poole 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1