Joey Logano attempts to repeat when he competes in the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on Sunday. The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion captured the checkered flag last year in this race, the first one in the series ever held at the track formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park. Logano is among the leaders with six top-10 finishes this season but has recorded just one in his last five starts.

Logano is listed at +1000 (risk $100 to win $1,000) while Kyle Larson is the +450 favorite in the latest 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. William Byron is +600, Martin Truex Jr. is +800 and four other drivers also are +1000, rounding out the top 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 contenders. The Enjoy Illinois 300 2023 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Illinois predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Larson, won the NASCAR All-Star Race two weeks ago at +650. He also nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Tyler Reddick's victory at +1000.

In addition, the expert correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Illinois 2023 race. He's only sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Byron, even though he is one of the favorites at +600. In fact, Roberts says Byron, who leads all Cup Series drivers with three wins and seven top-five finishes this season, doesn't even crack the top 10 in this race.

"I didn't just throw him out of my top 10 because of these odds, although they didn't help," Roberts told SportsLine. "It's more based on Byron not doing well in the three previous short-track races this season." You can see who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Christopher Bell, who is listed at +1100 in the latest Enjoy Illinois 300 odds. The 28-year-old Oklahoman is the Cup Series co-leader with eight top-10 finishes this season and is tied for second with five top-fives. Bell was ninth in this race last year and recorded top-10s in both of his Xfinity Series starts at WWTR, including a victory in 2016.

"The closest comparison to the track might be the 1-mile, flat layout at New Hampshire, where Bell happened to win last season," Roberts told SportsLine. "For some reason, he's been given higher odds this week at the track on which he's most suited to win." You can see who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 predictions

Roberts is high on a longshot whose team has made forward progress this season and has become a major player in recent races. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300, and which longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 NASCAR at Illinois leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds

See full 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 picks, predictions and best bets here.

Kyle Larson +450

William Byron +600

Martin Truex Jr. +800

Ryan Blaney +1000

Kyle Busch +1000

Denny Hamlin +1000

Kevin Harvick +1000

Joey Logano +1000

Christopher Bell +1100

Ross Chastain +1300

Tyler Reddick +1500

Alex Bowman +3000

Chase Briscoe +3000

Brad Keselowski +3000

Corey LaJoie +3000

Bubba Wallace +3000

Ty Gibbs +3500

Daniel Suarez +4000

Chris Buescher +4500

Aric Almirola +5000

Ryan Preece +5000

Austin Dillon +7500

Austin Cindric +8000

Erik Jones +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

A.J. Allmendinger +30000

Justin Haley +30000

Harrison Burton +50000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

Carson Hocevar +50000

Michael McDowell +50000

Ty Dillon +500000

Gray Gaulding +500000

BJ McLeod +500000

J.J. Yeley +500000