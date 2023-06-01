The NASCAR Cup Series will continue on Sunday with the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race is scheduled to go 240 laps around the 1.25-mile oblong oval primarily referred to as "Gateway." The track hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race last year and seven drivers led at least 10 laps in a thrilling race that ended with Joey Logano earning the victory.

Logano is 10-1 this time around, while Kyle Larson is the 4-1 favorite in the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. William Byron is 11-2 in the 2023 NASCAR at Illinois odds, while Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are all at 8-1 among the 2023 NASCAR at Gateway contenders. Before scouring the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Gateway predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 12-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Gateway odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Last season, Busch had arguably the best car in the field, leading a race-high 66 laps on his way to a second-place finish.

Even though he's switched teams from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing, he's made a quick adjustment. Busch has already won twice this season and has seven top-10 finishes in 14 starts, including sixth and seventh-place finishes in his last two starts.

And a massive shocker: William Byron, one of the Vegas favorites at 11-2, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 starting lineup, according to the model. The 25-year-old already has a career-high three victories on the year, but he didn't fare particularly well in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Gateway last season.

Byron finished 19th and only ran 37 of 240 laps in the top 15 in a race where he was never truly a factor. Even in a season in which he's looked dominant at times, the model doesn't see much value at his current price point.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Gateway picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR Illinois odds longer than 12-1 to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

So who wins the Enjoy Illinois 300 2023? And which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Gateway odds below.

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson 4-1

William Byron 11-2

Kevin Harvick 8-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Christopher Bell 11-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Ross Chastain 13-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Bubba Wallace 25-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Corey Lajoie 33-1

Ty Gibbs 35-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Chris Buescher 45-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Ryan Preece 55-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Austin Cindric 100-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Justin Haley 300-1

A.J. Allmendinger 300-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Carson Hocevar 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

Gray Gaulding 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1