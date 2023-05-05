Kyle Busch will try to record his third win of the season and second in three starts when he competes in the 2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Busch, who has won this race twice, captured his second checkered flag of the NASCAR Cup Series season two weeks ago at Talladega, but was a disappointing 21st at Dover last time out. The two-time series champion has recorded 14 top-10 finishes in 30 career starts at Kansas and was third at the track last spring after winning in 2021.

The AdventHealth 400 2023 is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Busch is +1400, while Kyle Larson is the +450 favorite in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Two-time race winner Denny Hamlin is +575, William Byron is +600 and Tyler Reddick is +700, while Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top 2023 AdventHealth 400 contenders at +800. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Kansas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 AdventHealth 400 picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Reddick, won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in March at +1000 odds.

He also correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Kansas 2023 race. He's only sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2023 AdventHealth 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Tyler Reddick, even though he is one of the favorites at +700. In fact, Roberts says Reddick, who is tied for second this season with four top-five finishes, barely even cracks the top 10.

"In seven Cup Series starts at Kansas, Reddick has a 20th-place average finish with two top-10s," Roberts told SportsLine. "He started on the front brown with the No. 8 RCR car in both races last season and led a combined total of 62 laps but finished 30th and 35th."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a +1400 longshot in the latest AdventHealth 400 odds. The 30-year-old Floridian leads all drivers with 370 points and is one of four who are tied for second with four top-five finishes this season, one behind Christopher Bell. Chastain was first with 21 top-10s last year, two of which came at Kansas Speedway, where he was seventh in both Cup Series races.

"He doesn't have a win yet this season after posting his first two in the series last year, but the guy is competing for the win in every race," Roberts told SportsLine. "You race to win, and Chastain is trying his hardest to do so without fear of repercussions." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 AdventHealth 400 predictions

Roberts is high on a huge longshot who leads all drivers in several categories at Kansas Speedway. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

2023 AdventHealth 400 odds

Kyle Larson +450

Denny Hamlin +575

William Byron +600

Tyler Reddick +700

Christopher Bell +800

Martin Truex Jr. +800

Chase Elliott +1200

Ryan Blaney +1400

Kyle Busch +1400

Ross Chastain +1400

Bubba Wallace +1500

Kevin Harvick +1800

Joey Logano +2000

Brad Keselowski +3000

Ty Gibbs +3500

Daniel Suarez +3500

Josh Berry +5000

Chase Briscoe +7500

Chris Buescher +7500

Austin Cindric +7500

A.J. Allmendinger +10000

Aric Almirola +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

Austin Dillon +12500

Ryan Preece +12500

Justin Haley +20000

Corey LaJoie +30000

Michael McDowell +30000

Harrison Burton +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

Todd Gilliland +75000

Ty Dillon +100000

Brennan Poole +250000

J.J. Yeley +250000

Josh Bilicki +500000