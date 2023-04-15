The 2023 NOCO 400 will take place on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, with the green flag scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. ET. There have already been seven different winners in the first eight races on the NASCAR schedule and Martinsville has produced a different winner in the last five races held there. Will parity continue to reign supreme on Sunday at NASCAR at Martinsville 2023 or will a dominant force emerge?

William Byron is the only driver in the NASCAR Cup Series with multiple wins this season and he won the spring race at Martinsville last season. Byron, teammate Kyle Larson, and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. are the 6-1 co-favorites in the 2023 NOCO 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before scouring the 2023 NOCO 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NOCO 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). Then it called Tyler Reddick one of its best values when he won in Austin for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 NOCO 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville leaderboard.

Top 2023 NOCO 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Chastain broke out as one of NASCAR.'s boldest young stars in 2022 and created one of the most memorable moments in the history of the 76-year-old track last season.

Heading into the final two turns needing to pass several cars to qualify for the NASCAR Series Finale, Chastain hammered the accelerator and rode the wall through turns three and four at Martinsville to pass Denny Hamlin at the finish line and secure a spot. He finished second in Phoenix and took advantage of the equipment parity created by the Next-Gen Car to win twice last season. He was top-five in both Martinsville races last year and should be a threat again in 2023. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 NOCO 400 starting lineup. Bell has an extensive dirt track background that he was able to lean on to win the Bristol Dirt Race last week and vault himself to the top of the NASCAR standings.

While he won the most recent race at Martinsville, he's only led laps in one other race and finished outside the top 10 in four of his six career starts on the iconic short track. Bell is an unquestionable talent, but with the Next-Gen car creating parity since the start of the 2022 season, it's hard to find value in the co-favorite here. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 Martinsville NASCAR odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the NOCO 400 2023? And which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 Martinsville NASCAR leaderboard, all from the model that already called winners at the Clash, Duel and Pala Casino 400.

2023 NOCO 400 odds, lineup

Kyle Larson 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

William Byron 6-1

Christopher Bell 6-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Josh Berry 25-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Ryan Preece 40-1

Bubba Wallace 40-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Chris Buescher 40-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

A.J. Allmendinger 110-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1