Only four spots are up for grabs in the NASCAR Playoffs with 12 different playoff-eligible winners through the first 22 races of the season. On Sunday, the Cup Series will head to Michigan International Speedway for the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400, with the green flag scheduled to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET. Martin Truex Jr. is the points leader entering the weekend and Joe Gibbs Racing occupies three of the top four spots in the NASCAR standings, but Ford has dominated in Michigan of late. Kevin Harvick has won five of the last seven races in Michigan and a Ford has been in victory lane eight times in a row.

However, Denny Hamlin is still the 13-2 favorite in the 2023 NASCAR at Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson at 7-1. Before scouring the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Michigan predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Michigan NASCAR picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions

For the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400, the model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 14-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Michigan odds. The 29-year-old North Carolinian will make his seventh consecutive appearance in the NASCAR playoffs after capturing his eighth career victory in Charlotte earlier this season.

He'll return to Michigan International Speedway, where Ford has dominated and Blaney has put together an impressive resume. Blaney won the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 and also had four other top-five finishes on the two-mile, D-shaped oval. Blaney came from 24th to finish fifth in the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400, the first held at Michigan in the Next-Gen Car, and the speed from that setup should serve him well again in 2023. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Larson, one of the Vegas favorites at 7-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup. Larson enters the weekend sitting eighth in the standings and has automatically qualified for the postseason with a pair of victories on the season.

But the champion two seasons ago hasn't run well of late, finishing 19th or worse in three of his last four starts. Since winning three consecutive races at Michigan in 2016 and 2017, Larson's average finishing position at the track has been 12th over the last six races and he's been 14th or worse in three of those starts. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR at Michigan odds of 11-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the FireKeepers Casino 400 2023? And which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Michigan odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 NASCAR at Michigan leaderboard, all from the model that already nailed seven winners in 2023.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Kyle Busch 8-1

William Byron 8-1

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Joey Logano 14-1

Chase Elliott 15-1

Ross Chastain 17-1

Ty Gibbs 18-1

Brad Keselowski 22-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Daniel Suarez 45-1

Chris Buescher 50-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Erik Jones 125-1

A.J. Allmendinger 200-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Chase Briscoe 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Austin Hill 400-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Noah Gragson 750-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Cole Custer 3000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1