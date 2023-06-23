Martin Truex Jr. hopes to come up with another strong performance when he competes in the 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. Truex, who leads the NASCAR Cup Series this season with 525 points, has recorded four top-five finishes -- including two victories -- over the last six races and seven top-10s in his last nine starts. The 2017 series champion had the third-most laps led (82) in the two previous Cup Series races at Nashville. Truex is listed at +600 while 2021 race winner Kyle Larson is the +500 favorite in the latest 2023 Ally 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are +750 while William Byron and 2022 race winner Chase Elliott round out the top 2023 Ally 400 contenders at +800.

The Ally 400 2023 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Nashville predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Ally 400 picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Larson, won the NASCAR All-Star Race last month at +650. He also nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Tyler Reddick's victory at +1000.

In addition, the expert correctly predicted Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 Ally 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Busch, even though he is one of the favorites at +750. In fact, Roberts says Busch, who is tied for first with nine top-10 finishes this season -- including a victory and a runner-up in his last two starts, barely even cracks the top 15 at Nashville.

"He led 54 laps in the Cup Series race there last season but finished 21st and was 11th in 2021 after leading 10 laps," Roberts told SportsLine. "With nine drivers priced at +1000 or lower, I had to remove a few from my wagering plan this week." You can see who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Reddick, who is listed at +1600 in the latest Ally 400 odds. The 27-year-old Californian has struggled of late, finishing 22nd or worse in three of his last four starts. Reddick is looking to recapture his form from earlier this season, when he registered three consecutive top-five finishes -- including a victory at Circuit of the Americas on March 26.

"Reddick was 18th in each of the previous two races at Nashville, but that was with RCR," Roberts told SportsLine. "I expect Reddick to have his best career finish at Nashville on Sunday night." You can see who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Ally 400 predictions

2023 Ally 400 odds, top contenders

Kyle Larson +500

Martin Truex Jr. +600

Kyle Busch +750

Denny Hamlin +750

William Byron +800

Chase Elliott +800

Christopher Bell +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Ross Chastain +1000

Kevin Harvick +1500

Joey Logano +1500

Tyler Reddick +1600

Bubba Wallace +2000

Alex Bowman +2500

Ty Gibbs +3000

Brad Keselowski +4000

Daniel Suarez +4000

Chris Buescher +7500

Aric Almirola +10000

Chase Briscoe +10000

Austin Cindric +10000

Austin Dillon +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

Ryan Preece +15000

Erik Jones +20000

A.J. Allmendinger +25000

Michael McDowell +35000

Harrison Burton +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

Justin Haley +50000

Corey LaJoie +75000

Todd Gilliland +100000

Josh Bilicki +500000

Ty Dillon +500000

Brennan Poole +500000

J.J. Yeley +500000