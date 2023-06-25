The 2023 Ally 400 will mark the third running of the event since its inception in 2021, with Nashville Superspeedway set to host Sunday's race at 7 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson (2021) and Chase Elliott (2022) have given Hendrick Motorsports the victory in each of the last two years. Larson is the 5-1 favorite in the 2023 NASCAR at Nashville odds on Caesars Sportsbook, sitting ahead of Martin Truex Jr. (7-1), who is coming off his second win of the season. Some of the other 2023 Ally 400 contenders include Kyle Busch (15-2), Denny Hamlin (15-2) and William Byron (8-1).

Byron has been outstanding on intermediate tracks this season, winning two races to go along with two more top-three finishes. Should you include him in your 2023 Ally 400 bets? Before scouring the 2023 Ally 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Nashville predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Sonoma picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

One surprise: the model is high on Kevin Harvick, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Nashville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Harvick ranks second among active drivers on concrete tracks with six wins, sitting only behind Kyle Busch.

He is also among a group of five drivers who posted top-10 finishes in the previous two Nashville races. Harvick has yet to win a race this season, but he has been in contention and ranks fifth in the standings during his final campaign. Veterans have been piling up victories in the Cup Series over the past few months, and the model thinks Harvick has a great chance to add his name to the list on Sunday. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Busch, one of the Vegas favorites at 15-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Ally 400 starting lineup, according to the model. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is experiencing something of a career revival with Richard Childress Racing, winning three of the first 16 races this season.

However, he's sixth in the 2023 NASCAR standings because of four finishes outside the top 20 and Nashville has been a bit of a challenge for him. He finished 11th there in 2021 after starting on the front row (second) and finished 21st there in 2022. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

Kyle Larson 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Kyle Busch 15-2

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Chase Elliott 8-1

William Byron 8-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Tyler Reddick 16-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Brad Keselowski 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Austin Cindric 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Ryan Preece 150-1

Erik Jones 200-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Michael McDowell 350-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1