The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Sunday with the 2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire green flag is scheduled to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET. After four straight wins for Ford in the Granite State, Christopher Bell got Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing back to victory lane at "The Magic Mile" last season. Bell is fourth in the NASCAR standings and the 5-1 favorite in the 2023 Crayon 301 odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

His Joe Gibbs teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are next in the 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds at 13-2. Kyle Larson is 8-1 and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron is 12-1 and fresh off his fourth win of the season last week in Atlanta.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

For the 2023 Crayon 301, the model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 29-year-old is already in line for his seventh consecutive appearance in the NASCAR playoffs after capturing his eighth career Cup victory earlier this season in Charlotte.

Blaney enters Sunday's Crayon 301 2023 sitting seventh in the NASCAR standings and ended a streak of three consecutive finishes of 30th or worse with a ninth last week in Atlanta. Blaney led 20 laps in that race has led laps in two of the last three races in Loudon. He's had four top-nine finishes in his last six starts at New Hampshire.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Crayon 301 starting lineup. Hamlin is a 49-time Cup winner, but is still chasing his first career championship and enters Sunday's New Hampshire NASCAR race sitting sixth in the standings.

However, Hamlin has been outside the top 10 in five of his last seven starts and failed to lead a lap in his last two races despite starting on the pole in the Chicago Street Race. Hamlin has also led only one lap in his last two starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a major reason why the model isn't buying into his status as the second favorite.

2023 Crayon 301 odds, drivers, lineup

Christopher Bell 5-1

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Kyle Larson 8-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Ty Gibbs 45-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Chase Briscoe 65-1

Chris Buescher 65-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Cole Custer 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Noah Gragson 750-1

Todd Gilliland 750-1

Ryan Newman 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

BJ McLeod 2500-1