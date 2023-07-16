Christopher Bell has not posted a top-five finish since April, but he won in New Hampshire last year after being the runner-up in 2021. Those results have propelled him to the top of the 2023 Crayon 301 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire race runs Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Bell is the 5-1 favorite in the 2023 New Hampshire NASCAR odds at Caesars Sportsbook, sitting ahead of Denny Hamlin (13-2) and Martin Truex Jr. (13-2). Which drivers should you include in your 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire bets?

Hamlin and Kyle Busch (10-1) have both won in Loudon on three occasions, while Kevin Harvick (10-1) is a four-time champion. They will be among the top 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire contenders at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Before scouring the 2023 Crayon 301 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Crayon 301 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 Crayon 301 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire leaderboard.

Top 2023 Crayon 301 predictions

For the 2023 Crayon 301, the model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Blaney finished outside the top 15 at this race last year, but he posted four top-10 finishes in his previous five tries at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Blaney snapped a skid of three finishes outside the top 30 when he placed in the top 10 at Atlanta last week and has already notched a win at Charlotte this season. Blaney also finished second at Phoenix, second at Talladega and third at Dover. He is among the model's favorite drivers this week, especially at long odds. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Crayon 301 starting lineup. Hamlin is a 49-time Cup winner, but is still chasing his first career championship and enters Sunday's New Hampshire NASCAR race sitting sixth in the standings.

However, Hamlin has been outside the top 10 in five of his last seven starts and failed to lead a lap in his last two races despite starting on the pole in the Chicago Street Race. Hamlin has also led only one lap in his last two starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a major reason why the model isn't buying into his status as the second favorite. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire picks

The model is also targeting five other drivers with double-digit 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Crayon 301 2023? And which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire leaderboard, all from the model that already nailed six winners in 2023.

2023 Crayon 301 odds, drivers, lineup

See full 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire picks at SportsLine

Christopher Bell 5-1

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Kyle Larson 8-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Ty Gibbs 45-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Chase Briscoe 65-1

Chris Buescher 65-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Cole Custer 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Noah Gragson 750-1

Todd Gilliland 750-1

Ryan Newman 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

BJ McLeod 2500-1