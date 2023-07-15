With only seven races remaining until the start of the playoffs, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the 2023 Crayon 301 on Sunday. The green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m. ET and Goodyear will debut a softer tire for the 1.058-mile asphalt and granite oval after testing earlier this year. That could change the dynamic yet again at a track with a unique surface. The change comes one year after the Next-Gen Car shifted the balance of power from Ford to Toyota, specifically Joe Gibbs Racing. After Ford had won the previous four years, Gibbs placed three of his cars in the top six, including winner Christopher Bell, while the two Toyota teams (Gibbs and 23XI) combined to place all six of their cars in the top 12.

Bell is the 5-1 favorite in the 2023 Crayon 301 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by his teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. at 13-2.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Crayon 301 predictions

For the 2023 Crayon 301, the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After winning three times and making his second postseason appearance in a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Reddick made the leap to 23XI for the 2023 season and could benefit from Toyota's Next-Gen setup.

Reddick finished 10th, 13th and 21st in three starts on "The Magic Mile" for RCR, but both of the 23XI cars finished top-10 in Loudon a season ago. Kurt Busch led 40 laps on his way to finishing 10th and Bubba Wallace took third. The 27-year-old is in Busch's old ride now, which could give him a car capable of running near the front.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Crayon 301 starting lineup. Hamlin is a 49-time Cup winner, but is still chasing his first career championship and enters Sunday's New Hampshire NASCAR race sitting sixth in the standings.

However, Hamlin has been outside the top 10 in five of his last seven starts and failed to lead a lap in his last two races despite starting on the pole in the Chicago Street Race. Hamlin has also led only one lap in his last two starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a major reason why the model isn't buying into his status as the second favorite.

2023 Crayon 301 odds, drivers, lineup

Christopher Bell 5-1

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Kyle Larson 8-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Ty Gibbs 45-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Chase Briscoe 65-1

Chris Buescher 65-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Cole Custer 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Noah Gragson 750-1

Todd Gilliland 750-1

Ryan Newman 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

BJ McLeod 2500-1