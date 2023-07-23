The NASCAR Cup Series is heating up as the playoffs approach, with Martin Truex Jr. sitting atop the standings following his win at New Hampshire. He has three wins this season heading into Sunday's 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Denny Hamlin is the 5-1 favorite in the 2023 NASCAR at Pocono odds at Caesars Sportsbook, sitting ahead of Truex (11-2) and Kyle Busch (6-1). Hamlin has six wins at Pocono, including two in his last six appearances, making him one of the top 2023 Pocono 400 contenders.

Busch has nine top-10s in his last 11 Pocono starts, with four of his last 10 being victories. Should you include him in your 2023 Pocono NASCAR bets? Before scouring the 2023 HighPoint.com 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Pocono predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Pocono NASCAR picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 HighPoint 400 predictions

For the 2023 HighPoint.com 400, the model is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a 12-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Pocono odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Elliott had never finished better than fourth place at Pocono heading into last year's race, but was declared the winner in that event after two cars ahead of him were disqualified.

Elliott is still seeking his first win of the 2023 season, posting five top-five finishes and leading 38 laps. Four of his top-five results have been in the last eight races, giving him momentum heading into a track that he will be happy to see again. Elliott should be one of the most motivated drivers in Sunday's Pocono 400, as he is currently sitting outside the NASCAR playoff picture.

And a massive shocker: Hamlin, the Vegas favorite at 5-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 HighPoint.com 400 starting lineup. Hamlin's six wins at Pocono are tied with Jeff Gordon for the most in NASCAR history, which has a heavy influence over his status as the race favorite.

It looked like he had added a seventh win last season to take the record for himself but Hamlin was disqualified after a post-race inspection revealed extra material on the front fascia of his car. Hamlin also finished 14th in his previous start at Pocono and has finished outside the top 10 in three of his last five races entering this week.

2023 HighPoint 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Kyle Busch 6-1

Kyle Larson 7-1

William Byron 17-2

Ross Chastain 19-2

Christopher Bell 11-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Kevin Harvick 16-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Ty Gibbs 35-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Chris Buescher 65-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Ryan Preece 200-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Chase Briscoe 300-1

Austin Cindric 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2000-1

Cole Custer 2000-1

Noah Gragson 2500-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1