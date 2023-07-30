With only five races remaining until the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, the Cup Series will return to Richmond Raceway on Sunday for the 2023 Cook Out 400. The race is scheduled for 400 laps around the three-quarter mile oval with wide, sweeping corners. It will mark the 134th race held at "America's Premier Short Track," which debuted on the NASCAR schedule in 1953 and has featured legendary winners like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jeff Gordon. Kyle Larson captured his second career victory at Richmond in April and is 13-2 in the 2023 NASCAR at Richmond odds from Caesars Sportsbook along with Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick. Points leader Martin Truex Jr., a three-time Richmond winner, is the 9-2 favorite in the 2023 Cook Out 400 odds.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Cook Out 400 predictions

For the 2023 Cook Out 400, the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 13-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Richmond odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The defending Cup Series champion is a disappointing 10th in the NASCAR standings, but he's in a strong playoff position thanks to his win in Atlanta in March.

Now a two-time champion, Logano has piled up 32 career NASCAR Cup Series victories, two of those trips to victory lane taking place at Richmond Raceway. He's been top 10 in 17 of his 28 career starts at the three-quarter mile oval, including a seventh-place finish there in April.

And a massive shocker: Harvick, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Cook Out 400 starting lineup. The 47-year-old is a four-time winner at Richmond, including a victory last summer at "America's Premier Short Track."

However, that is the only time in his last five starts at Richmond that he's led a lap and he's winless so far in 2023. In fact, he's finished outside the top 10 in more than half his starts this season and only led a lap in one of his last seven starts. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Richmond picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR at Richmond odds of 13-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

So who wins the Cook Out 400 2023? And which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Richmond odds below.

2023 Cook Out 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Martin Truex Jr. 9-2

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Kyle Larson 13-2

Kevin Harvick 13-2

Christopher Bell 13-2

Kyle Busch 8-1

William Byron 17-2

Joey Logano 13-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Chris Buescher 60-1

Chase Briscoe 75-1

Ryan Preece 125-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

Erik Jones 250-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Justin Haley 350-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Todd Gilliland 750-1

Ryan Newman 750-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Noah Gragson 1500-1

JJ Yeley 3000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1