The NASCAR Cup Series will continue with the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will run 400 laps around the 0.75-mile short track. Joe Gibbs Racing has won six of the last nine races held in Richmond and Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs will all try to continue that team's dominance of the D-shaped oval.

Bell is 15-2, Hamlin is 8-1, Truex is 17-2 and Gibbs is 75-1 in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Richmond odds from Caesars Sportsbook. However, William Byron is the 11-2 favorite in the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 odds, followed by Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick at 6-1. Before scouring the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Richmond predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Toyota Owners 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). Then it called Tyler Reddick one of its best values last week when he won in Austin for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

Top 2023 Toyota Owners 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a 17-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Richmond odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Reddick was one of the two fastest cars all week at Circuit of the Americas and he had to survive several pulse-raising restarts in order to capture his first win of the season.

The 27-year-old is now a four-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and all four trips to victory lane have come in his last 25 starts. Reddick finished 12th in the spring race at Richmond last year despite starting 16th and also had three top-10 finishes at Richmond in five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts there.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup. Harvick won at Richmond last August and has a total of four career victories on the three-quarter mile oval.

However, he hasn't run well in recent weeks, finishing 33rd in Atlanta after a crash and 13th last week at Circuit of the Americas. This is scheduled to be his final full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

2023 Toyota Owners 400 odds, lineup

William Byron 11-2

Kyle Larson 6-1

Kevin Harvick 6-1

Christopher Bell 15-2

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Tyler Reddick 17-1

Ross Chastain 17-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Brad Keselowski 22-1

Chris Buescher 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Josh Berry 30-1

Aric Almirola 45-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Ty Gibbs 75-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Chandler Smith 200-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Justin Haley 400-1

Harrison Burton 400-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1