The 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will take place on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET. With only three races remaining in the regular season, the race to make the NASCAR playoffs is on. Ty Gibbs is the current bubble boy as the Cup Series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix Circuit. Gibbs sits 16th in the NASCAR standings and is a 40-1 longshot in the 2023 Verizon 200 odds. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. is the 4-1 favorite in the 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds. Before scouring the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard predictions

For the 2023 Verizon 200, the model is high on A.J. Allmendinger, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Indy odds. The 41-year-old first appeared in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2007 and raced full-time in NASCAR top circuit for over a decade before losing his ride. However, Allmendinger took advantage of limited opportunities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series over the next two years, winning three times and piling up a total of eight top-fives in 16 starts.

That earned him a full-time Xfinity Series ride in 2021 and a job as a road-racing specialist in the NASCAR Cup Series. He cashed in by winning five times in the Xfinity Series that year and also collected his second career Cup win in the first ever Cup race on the Indianapolis Grand Prix Circuit. In addition to his win on the Brickyard road course in 2021, Allmendinger won the Xfinity Series race at the Indy Grand Prix Circuit in 2022. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: The model says Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 19-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard starting lineup. Bell is fourth in the NASCAR standings, giving Joe Gibbs Racing another trio of legitimate title-contenders.

However, Bell has finished outside the top 10 in five of his last six and nine of his last 12 starts. While he does have a pair of road-course wins to his credit in his Cup career, Bell has finished ninth and 31st in two road races this season and has led a total of one lap in those two races. He has also failed to crack the top 10 in each of his first two NASCAR Cup Series starts on the Indianapolis Grand Prix Circuit. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard odds, drivers, lineup

Martin Truex Jr. 4-1

Tyler Reddick 5-1

Chase Elliott 15-2

Christopher Bell 19-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 11-1

A.J. Allmendinger 15-1

Denny Hamlin 16-1

Brodie Kostecki 18-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Daniel Suarez 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Michael McDowell 25-1

Austin Cindric 26-1

Joey Logano 30-1

Ty Gibbs 40-1

Ryan Blaney 40-1

Kevin Harvick 60-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Alex Bowman 60-1

Brad Keselowski 65-1

Kamui Kobayashi 75-1

Justin Haley 80-1

Jenson Button 100-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Aric Almirola 300-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Ryan Preece 400-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Mike Rockenfeller 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Andy Lally 1500-1

Josh Bilicki 1500-1