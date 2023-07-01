Now in its 75th season, the NASCAR Cup Series has never held a street race in its history but that will change on Sunday with the 2023 Grant Park 220 in Chicago. Inspired by an iRacing event, a 12-turn, 2.14-mile track has been laid down through the streets of Chicago, with the start/finish line on South Columbus Drive in front of famed Buckingham Fountain and stretches on Lakeshore Drive and Michigan Ave. The first-of-its-kind event will be a test unlike anything we've seen in NASCAR and the green flag is scheduled to drop at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Martin Truex Jr. is the current leader in the NASCAR standings as we approach the halfway mark of the season and he's listed at 7-1 in the 2023 Grant Park 220 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott has been the dominant force in road racing over the last several years and he's the 5-1 favorite in the Chicago Street Race odds. Before scouring the 2023 Grant Park 220 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Chicago predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Grant Park 220 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on William Byron, even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Chicago odds. Byron is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. At 25 years old, Byron is already in his sixth NASCAR Cup Series season and after four consecutive playoff appearances, he's looking like a genuine title contender for the first time in 2023.

Byron is currently second in the 2023 NASCAR standings and his three victories are tied for the most in the sport this season along with Kyle Busch. The North Carolina native hasn't had a great track record in road races but he's shown some improvement this season. He won the pole and finished a career-best fifth in Austin early in the season and fought his way up from 26th position to 14th in Sonoma earlier this month. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the Vegas favorites at 7-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2023 Grant Park 220 starting lineup, according to the model. The current points leader has scored a couple of victories this year, including a win at Sonoma.

But he was 17th in the previous road race at Circuit of the Americas and failed to crack the top 10 in the last five road races of the 2022 season. He's also had eight finishes outside the top 10 so far this season is coming off a season where he missed the playoffs entirely in 2022. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

2023 Grant Park 220 odds, drivers, lineup

Chase Elliott 5-1

Tyler Reddick 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Kyle Larson 7-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

A.J. Allmendinger 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

William Byron 15-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Christopher Bell 20-1

Austin Cindric 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Michael McDowell 25-1

Denny Hamlin 30-1

Joey Logano 30-1

Ryan Blaney 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Kevin Harvick 40-1

Ty Gibbs 40-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Jenson Button 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Corey Lajoie 150-1

Harrison Burton 150-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Andy Lally 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1