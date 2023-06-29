The NASCAR Cup Series will continue on Sunday with a first-of-its-kind race on the streets of Chicago. The green flag will drop at 7 p.m. ET for the Grant Park 220 and the race is scheduled to go 100 laps around the Chicago Street Course for the first street race in NASCAR's 75-year history. The track's start/finish line is on South Columbus Drive in front of Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park and the 12-turn, 2.14-mile course will also have sections on famed Chicago streets like Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Ave.

Chase Elliott is the 5-1 favorite in the 2023 Grant Park 220 odds from Caesars Sportsbook as arguably the most accomplished road racer in NASCAR today. Tyler Reddick follows him on the NASCAR at Chicago odds board at 13-2 while points leader Martin Truex Jr. is listed at 7-1.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Grant Park 220 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Denny Hamlin, even though he's a 30-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Chicago odds. Hamlin is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 42-year-old is a 49-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and he's already scooped up a win that will likely make him playoff eligible.

However, he's still in pursuit of his first career championship and with NASCAR's increased emphasis on road racing it'd be a huge boost to earn a strong finish here. Hamlin has one career road win but has also been top five on 13 occasions. In the last road race at Sonoma, Hamlin won the pole and led 33 laps before a crash led to a 36th-place finish but he'll hope that speed translates to Chicago. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the Vegas favorites at 7-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2023 Grant Park 220 starting lineup, according to the model. The current points leader has scored a couple of victories this year, including a win at Sonoma.

But he was 17th in the previous road race at Circuit of the Americas and failed to crack the top 10 in the last five road races of the 2022 season. He's also had eight finishes outside the top 10 so far this season is coming off a season where he missed the playoffs entirely in 2022. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

2023 Grant Park 220 odds, drivers, lineup

Chase Elliott 5-1

Tyler Reddick 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Kyle Larson 7-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

A.J. Allmendinger 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

William Byron 15-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Christopher Bell 20-1

Austin Cindric 25-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Michael McDowell 25-1

Denny Hamlin 30-1

Joey Logano 30-1

Ryan Blaney 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Kevin Harvick 40-1

Ty Gibbs 40-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Jenson Button 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Corey Lajoie 150-1

Harrison Burton 150-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Andy Lally 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1