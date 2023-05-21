Kyle Larson will hope the current trend continues when he takes part in the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday. The 30-year-old Larson won this event in 2019 at Charlotte, but was unable to defend the title the following year due to suspension. He captured the checkered flag and $1 million prize again in 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway, but an accident resulted in a last-place finish last year. Sunday's NASCAR at North Wilkesboro race will mark the first Cup Series event held at the track since 1996. Larson is the +650 favorite in the latest 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

William Byron and Joey Logano are +800, two-time race winner Kevin Harvick is +850, and Christopher Bell rounds out the top five 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race contenders at +900. The 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race start time is 8 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at North Wilkesboro predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Tyler Reddick, won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in March at +1000 odds.

He also correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

One shocker: Roberts is fading Christopher Bell, even though he is one of the favorites at 9-1. In fact, Roberts says Bell, who leads the Cup Series with eight top-10 finishes this season, barely even cracks the top 10 in this race.

"As much as I like him, his odds scared me off," Roberts told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Chase Briscoe, even though he's a 25-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at North Wilkesboro 2023 odds. The 2021 Cup Series Rookie of the Year has struggled of late, finishing 17th or worse in his last three starts. Prior to the slump, however, the 28-year-old Briscoe recorded three consecutive top-five finishes.

"Briscoe has that good SHR setup for short tracks going for him," Roberts told SportsLine. "In his last short-track race, he led 109 laps and finished fifth at Martinsville."

Roberts is high on a huge longshot who has fared well in his last five starts on tracks similar to North Wilkesboro. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big.

2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Kyle Larson +650

William Byron +800

Joey Logano +800

Kevin Harvick +850

Christopher Bell +900

Kyle Busch +1000

Ross Chastain +1000

Martin Truex Jr. +1000

Chase Elliott +1100

Denny Hamlin +1100

Ryan Blaney +1600

Brad Keselowski +2000

Tyler Reddick +2000

Bubba Wallace +2200

Chase Briscoe +2500

Daniel Suarez +3000

Chris Buescher +3500

Austin Cindric +5000

Austin Dillon +5000

Erik Jones +6000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6000