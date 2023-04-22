Kyle Larson will try for his third victory in four starts when he competes in the 2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion recorded his first win of the season earlier this month at Richmond and became the second driver this year to notch a second victory when he captured the checkered flag at Martinsville last weekend. Larson has yet to win in 16 starts at Talladega, but finished a career-best fourth in this race last season.

The GEICO 500 2023 is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Larson is +1500, while Ryan Blaney and reigning series champion Joey Logano are +1000 co-favorites in the latest 2023 GEICO 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin is +1100, while William Byron and Chase Elliott round out the top five 2023 NASCAR at Talladega contenders at +1200. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Talladega predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 GEICO 500 picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Tyler Reddick, won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix last month at +1000 odds.

He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Kyle Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

One shocker: Roberts is fading William Byron, even though he is one of the favorites at +1200. In fact, Roberts says Byron, who has matched his career-high this season with two victories and was runner-up in this race two years ago, barely even cracks the top 20.

"Byron has his best finish at Talladega in the spring of 2021 and won the summer race at Daytona the previous year," Roberts told SportsLine. "But he's been 12th or worse in his last seven superspeedway races and no better than 34th in five of them." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ricky Stenhouse Jr., even though he's a +2200 long shot in the latest GEICO 500 odds. The 35-year-old from Mississippi has recorded four top-10 finishes already this season, one fewer than his total from 2022. Stenhouse has registered nine top-10s in 19 Cup Series starts at Talladega, including a victory in this race in 2017 and a runner-up three years ago.

"I left him out of my betting strategy at a superspeedway race for the first time since the 2017 Daytona 500, and he went on to win that race in February," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's got three Cup Series victories, with all of them coming on superspeedways." See who else to back here.

