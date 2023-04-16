Martinsville Speedway will host the 2023 NOCO 400 on Sunday, and the short track has seen plenty of different winners in recent races. The last five Cup Series Martinsville races have seen five different drivers claim the checkered flag, including Chase Elliott. He is slotted into the NOCO 400 2023 starting lineup after missing the last six weeks due to a fractured leg. Due to the time missed, Elliott sits at the bottom of the NASCAR standings, but Caesars Sportsbook still has him at the top of its 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds.

Elliott is a 13-2 co-favorite, alongside William Byron and Christopher Bell. A trio of drivers are right behind them at 7-1 in the latest NOCO 400 2023 odds: Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville starting lineup and making any 2023 NOCO 400 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Seven weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 NASCAR at Martinsville expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 NOCO 400 prop bets: They are backing Alex Bowman to finish ahead of Ross Chastain at +110 odds. Bowman has a recent victory at Martinsville and been the better driver on similar tracks over their careers. He has two wins on short tracks, while Chastain has zero, and the former has an average finish of 19.8 compared to Chastain's 21.9.

In terms of recent performance, no driver can match Bowman on the Cup Series this year. He has the most top-10s (six), while his average finish of 9.9 is also best on the circuit. As a plus-money prop bet, Bobbitt and Greco see this as too enticing to pass up on.

"Bowman won the second Martinsville date in 2021," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "Recent form coupled with elite equipment make Bowman a must-play for this weekend." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2023 Martinsville NASCAR odds

Chase Elliott 13-2

William Byron 13-2

Christopher Bell 13-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Martin Truex Jr 7-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Ross Chastain 17-1

Brad Keselowski 22-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 45-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Daniel Suarez 55-1

Chris Buescher 55-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Justin Haley 200-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Harrison Burton 400-1

Todd Gilliland 400-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 3000-1

JJ Yeley 3000-1