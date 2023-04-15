The NASCAR Cup Series completes its three-week short-track swing with the 2023 NOCO 400 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell won the first two short-track races, while Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va., will host the NOCO 400 2023. In addition to the all-important points that come with a checkered flag, the 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville winner will also be gifted with a seven-foot tall grandfather clock, a tradition which dates back to 1964.

Caesars Sportsbook has a trio as co-favorites to win that clock in its latest 2023 NOCO 400 odds. Chase Elliott, William Byron and Bell are all 13-2 in the 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds. Denny Hamlin, a three-time winner of this race, is 7-1. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville starting lineup and making any 2023 NOCO 400 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Seven weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 NASCAR at Martinsville expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 NOCO 400 prop bets: They are backing Alex Bowman to finish ahead of Ross Chastain at +110 odds. Bowman won at Martinsville in Oct. 2021 and has three top-10 finishes at the track over his last five appearances. Meanwhile, Chastain has just two top-10s at Martinsville over his entire career.

When looking at just this season, Bowman has been in contention in just about every race. No driver has more top-10s than his six, and only a flat tire kept him from nabbing his seventh a week ago. He has a better average finish (11.8) at Martinsville since 2020 than Chastain (13.3), and Bowman having a standout team behind him is an extra bonus in backing him this weekend.

"Bowman has been as consistent as one can be so far this season, and we're going back to the well with another placement wager," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "Hendrick Motorosports have been the fastest wagons in this young season, owning three out of the top four fastest green flag speeds, which includes our guy." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville predictions

2023 Martinsville NASCAR odds

Chase Elliott 13-2

William Byron 13-2

Christopher Bell 13-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Martin Truex Jr 7-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Ross Chastain 17-1

Brad Keselowski 22-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 45-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Daniel Suarez 55-1

Chris Buescher 55-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Justin Haley 200-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Harrison Burton 400-1

Todd Gilliland 400-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 3000-1

JJ Yeley 3000-1