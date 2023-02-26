The 2023 Pala Casino 400 will take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Hendrick Motorsports will try for its third straight NASCAR at Fontana victory. Kyle Larson won for Hendrick last year and Alex Bowman won in 2020. Roush Fenway Racing (2005-09) is the only team to win at least three times in a row at Auto Club Speedway, but Hendrick has a chance to achieve that feat with the likes of Chase Elliott and William Byron also in the 2023 NASCAR Fontana field. The latest 2023 NASCAR at Fontana odds list Larson as the 5-1 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook.

He's followed by Denny Hamlin (17-2) and Elliott (9-1), while Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a 125-1 long shot. Before scouring the 2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Fontana predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Pala Casino 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s win at the Clash at the Coliseum, returning 20-1, and predicting Joey Logano's Daytona Duel victory at 8-1. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season. All told, the model has nailed a whopping eight winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 Pala Casino 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2023 NASCAR at Fontana leaderboard.

Top 2023 Pala Casino 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Fontana odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Chastain finished as the runner-up in last year's Cup Series, thanks to leading all drivers in top-fives (15) and top-10s (21). It marked a miraculous ascent for Chastain, who had just rejoined the Cup Series on a full-time basis the year prior after spending 2020 on the Xfinity Series.

Chastain's last venture onto a 2.000-mile, D-shaped oval, like he'll see at Fontana, came at Michigan International Speedway last year. He appeared to be on his way to another top-five, as he led for 29 laps before a late crash knocked him out of contention. He showed he has what it takes to compete with anyone on this type of track, and with eight top-10s over his last 10 races, Chastain is a steal at his 2023 NASCAR at Fontana odds. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup. The 27-year-old already has 18 career NASCAR Cup Series victories and won the championship in 2020. However, he's struggled historically at Auto Club Speedway.

Elliott has finished 10th or worse in four of his six starts and has yet to reach victory lane in Fontana. He's also coming off a disappointing run at Daytona, recording a DNF and finishing 38th while collecting just one point in the NASCAR standings after starting inside the top 10. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Fontana picks

The model is also targeting six other drivers with 2023 NASCAR Fontana odds longer than 10-1 to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Pala Casino 400 2023? And which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Fontana odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 Pala Casino 400 leaderboard, all from the model that just nailed the longshot winner of the Clash at the Coliseum and the first Daytona Duel.

2023 Pala Casino 400 odds, lineup

See full 2023 Pala Casino 400 picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 5-1

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Justin Haley 200-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

B.J. McLeod 2500-1

J.J. Yeley 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1