The NASCAR Cup Series will continue with the 2023 Pala Casino 400 on Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. with the green flag scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. It's the second race of the season, and the two-mile, D-shaped oval has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series since 1997. Kyle Busch will be the only four-time winner in the 2023 Pala Casino 400 lineup. Busch was within striking distance of his first Daytona 500 win last week, but a late wreck sidelined him and Ricky Stenhouse captured his third career victory.

Stenhouse will hope for another strong finish in Fontana after finishing 10th last season and is a 125-1 long shot in the 2023 Pala Casino 400 odds, while Busch is 10-1. Kyle Larson is the 5-1 favorite, while Denny Hamlin (17-2) and Chase Elliott (9-1) follow him on this week's NASCAR odds board. Before scouring the 2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Fontana predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Pala Casino 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s win at the Clash at the Coliseum, returning 20-1, and predicting Joey Logano's Daytona Duel victory at 8-1. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season. All told, the model has nailed a whopping eight winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Pala Casino 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Fontana odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch left Joe Gibbs Racing to join Richard Childress Racing during the offseason, and the 60-time winner and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion showed plenty of speed last week at Daytona.

Busch has four wins at Auto Club Speedway and finished in the top 10 in 16 of his 23 career starts in Fontana. He's also won at Fontana six times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and won his only two starts there in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup. The 27-year-old already has 18 career NASCAR Cup Series victories and won the championship in 2020. However, he's struggled historically at Auto Club Speedway.

Elliott has finished 10th or worse in four of his six starts and has yet to reach victory lane in Fontana. He's also coming off a disappointing run at Daytona, recording a DNF and finishing 38th while collecting just one point in the NASCAR standings after starting inside the top 10. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Fontana picks

2023 Pala Casino 400 odds, lineup

Kyle Larson 5-1

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Justin Haley 200-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

B.J. McLeod 2500-1

J.J. Yeley 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1