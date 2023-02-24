Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. has been an annual stop on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 1997 and will host the 2023 Pala Casino 400 on Sunday. The second race of the NASCAR season is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start time but the weather could be an issue, with the forecast calling for a slight chance of rain and a high of just 48 degrees. Kyle Larson is the defending champion and will try to become the fifth driver in NASCAR history to capture three victories at Auto Club Speedway.

Larson is the 5-1 favorite in the 2023 Pala Casino 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Denny Hamlin is 17-2 in the 2023 NASCAR at Fontana odds, while Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is 9-1. Before scouring the 2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Fontana predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Pala Casino 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s win at the Clash at the Coliseum, returning 20-1, and predicting Joey Logano's Daytona Duel victory at 8-1. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season. All told, the model has nailed a whopping eight winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Pala Casino 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Martin Truex Jr., even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Fontana odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum ran well last week in Daytona, but wound up finishing 15th. However, he'll enter Sunday sitting 10th in the NASCAR standings thanks to top-10 finishes in the first two stages and 13 laps led.

Now, Truex will return to the two-mile, D-shaped oval of Auto Club Speedway, where he won the 2018 Auto Club 400 by the second-largest margin (11.685 seconds) in NASCAR's 25-year run at the track. Truex was dominant in that victory, leading 125 laps, and he's also had six other top-10 finishes in Fontana. Joe Gibbs Racing looked strong last week at Daytona with Truex, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell combining to lead 39 laps and they should be a threat again in California. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup. The 27-year-old already has 18 career NASCAR Cup Series victories and won the championship in 2020. However, he's struggled historically at Auto Club Speedway.

Elliott has finished 10th or worse in four of his six starts and has yet to reach victory lane in Fontana. He's also coming off a disappointing run at Daytona, recording a DNF and finishing 38th while collecting just one point in the NASCAR standings after starting inside the top 10. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Fontana picks

2023 Pala Casino 400 odds, lineup

Kyle Larson 5-1

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Justin Haley 200-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

B.J. McLeod 2500-1

J.J. Yeley 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1