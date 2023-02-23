After a thrilling overtime finish in the Daytona 500 last week, the NASCAR Cup Series season will continue at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday with the 2023 Pala Casino 400. The 2023 NASCAR at Fontana green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fontana has been a stop on the NASCAR schedule since 1997 and Chevrolet has been the dominant manufacturer recently, winning four of the last six races there. Kyle Larson set a NASCAR Cup Series track record with a 38.760-second lap during his win in 2017 and the native Californian could be a crowd favorite again in 2023.

Larson is also the betting favorite in the latest 2023 Pala Casino 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook at 5-1 after winning the last year's Wise Power 400 at Fontana. Denny Hamlin (17-2) and Chase Elliott (9-1) are next in the NASCAR at Fontana odds 2023, while seven drivers are just behind them at 10-1.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s win at the Clash at the Coliseum, returning 20-1, and predicting Joey Logano's Daytona Duel victory at 8-1. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season. All told, the model has nailed a whopping eight winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Pala Casino 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Fontana odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 29-year-old suffered his first winless season since 2016 last year, but snuck into the NASCAR playoffs with Kurt Busch injured and finished eighth in the NASCAR standings.

Blaney has three top-10 finishes in six career starts at Auto Club Speedway and led laps in the last three races at Fontana. He's also coming off an eighth-place finish at Daytona last week and will be a threat if he can get help from teammates and the rest of the Fords in the 2023 Pala Casino 400 field.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup. The 27-year-old already has 18 career NASCAR Cup Series victories and won the championship in 2020. However, he's struggled historically at Auto Club Speedway.

Elliott has finished 10th or worse in four of his six starts and has yet to reach victory lane in Fontana. He's also coming off a disappointing run at Daytona, recording a DNF and finishing 38th while collecting just one point in the NASCAR standings after starting inside the top 10.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Fontana picks

2023 Pala Casino 400 odds, lineup

