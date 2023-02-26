Sunday's 2023 Pala Casino 400 is only the second race on the NASCAR schedule, but the best stock car drivers in the world have already zigzagged across the country, racing an exhibition in Los Angeles before heading to Daytona Beach, Fla. Now, they'll head back to California to Auto Club Speedway just outside Fontana, where the two-mile, D-shaped oval has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series since 1997. Kyle Larson won the NASCAR at Fontana race a year ago, and the two-time winner at Auto Club Speedway will try to become the fifth driver in NASCAR history to win three times at this venue.

Larson is the 5-1 favorite in the 2023 Pala Casino 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Denny Hamlin is 17-2 and Chase Elliott is 9-1. The 2023 NASCAR at Fontana green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Fontana predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Pala Casino 400 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Fontana 2023 race. They're sharing their best bets at SportsLine.

2023 Pala Casino 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Pala Casino 400 prop bets: They are backing Tyler Reddick to finish better than Kevin Harvick (-125). It's a matchup between a 47-year-old veteran who has 60 career NASCAR Cup Series wins and a championship and a 27-year-old who is one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport. However, Reddick should have the setup advantage based on what we saw in the first run of the Next-Gen car at Fontana last season.

Reddick led a race-high 90 laps, but his dominant run was undone after he was involved in a crash late. He finished 24th, while Harvick finished seventh, but Reddick's car was clearly superior. He also had the better overall season, winning three times to Harvick's two and finishing ahead of the legend in the final NASCAR standings. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at California predictions

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified three huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They all return at least 33-1, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Pala Casino 400 2023? And which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at California picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 Pala Casino 400 odds

See full NASCAR at Pala Casino 400 picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 5-1

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Justin Haley 200-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

BJ McLeod 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1