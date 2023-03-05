Kyle Larson will seek another strong performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he takes part in the 2023 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion has recorded nine top-10 finishes and five top-fives, including a victory in this race during his run to the crown, in 13 series starts at Las Vegas. Larson, who was runner-up at the track for the third time in the Cup Series last spring, also finished third or better in three of his Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas.

Larson and Las Vegas native Kyle Busch, who won this race in 2009, are +600 co-favorites in the latest 2023 Pennzoil 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney is +700, while two-time race winner Joey Logano and Ross Chastain round out the top five 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas contenders at +800. The 2023 Pennzoil 400 start time is 3:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Pennzoil 400 picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Chase Elliott, won the YellaWood 500 last October at +1200 odds.

He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

One shocker: Roberts is fading Blaney, even though he is among the favorites at 7-1. In fact, Roberts says Blaney, who has finished seventh or better in eight of his 13 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas, barely cracks the top 15.

"He probably should have a few wins there after leading at least one lap in seven straight races," Roberts told SportsLine. "(But) in 13 Cup Series starts at LVMS, he's recorded a 15th-place average finish." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Aric Almirola, who is a 100-1 long shot in the latest Pennzoil 400 odds. The 38-year-old Floridian, who planned to retire at the end of last season but decided to return to the Cup Series for another year, has crashed out of both of his starts in 2023. Almirola has recorded only four top-10 finishes in 19 series outings at Las Vegas, but matched his best of sixth place in this race last season.

"Almirola (also was sixth at LVMS) in the fall of 2018, his first season with SHR," Roberts told SportsLine. "I like him this week... I expect him to run well." See who else to back here.

Kyle Busch +600

Kyle Larson +600

Ryan Blaney +700

Ross Chastain +800

Joey Logano +800

Denny Hamlin +900

Martin Truex Jr. +900

Christopher Bell +1200

William Byron +1200

Tyler Reddick +1600

Kevin Harvick +1800

Alex Bowman +2000

Daniel Suarez +2500

Bubba Wallace +2800

Austin Dillon +3500

Chase Briscoe +4000

Brad Keselowski +4000

Austin Cindric +5000

Erik Jones +5000

A.J. Allmendinger +7500

Ty Gibbs +7500

Noah Gragson +7500

Ryan Preece +7500

Aric Almirola +10000

Chris Buescher +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +12500

Harrison Burton +25000

Justin Haley +30000

Corey LaJoie +32500

Michael McDowell +32500

Todd Gilliland +50000

Cody Ware +75000

J.J. Yeley +75000

Ty Dillon +100000

BJ McLeod +100000