The 75th anniversary season of the NASCAR Cup Series will continue on Sunday with the 2023 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After 15 years in a Toyota with Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch made the switch to a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in 2023 and the move has already paid off. Busch was in a position to make a run at Daytona before a late crash and then captured victory last week at Auto Club Speedway in the Pala Casino 400. Now, Busch is a 6-1 co-favorite along with Kyle Larson in the 2023 Pennzoil 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

However, it's a crowded 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds board with Ross Chastain and Joey Logano at 8-1, while Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are all 10-1. Before scouring the 2023 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Pennzoil 400 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Last week, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 Pennzoil 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Pala Casino 400 prop bets: They are backing Ross Chastain to finish better than Kyle Larson (-110). Larson won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship with a rare 10-win season and followed it up with a trio of wins in 2022. However, he's struggling to start the 2023 season, finishing 18th at Daytona and then going 16 laps down and finishing 29th last week in Fontana.

Larson has finished 18th or worse in five of his last eight Cup starts, while Chastain is riding a streak of six consecutive top-10s into Sunday with five top-four finishes in his last seven races. Chastain was exceptional last season on 1.5-mile ovals, collecting five top-three finishes. That includes two top-three finishes at Las Vegas, where he led 83 laps on his way to finishing third in the spring and then led 68 laps on his way to a second-place finish in the fall.

Chastain is coming off a third-place finish where he led 91 laps at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana last week and also led six laps on his way to a ninth-place finish at Daytona. While Larson's lap data has looked solid, he's somebody you should fade until Hendrick Motorsports can button up its early-season issues. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2023 Pennzoil 400 odds

Kyle Busch 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Ross Chastain 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Austin Dillon 35-1

Brad Keselowski 40-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Ty Gibbs 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ryan Preece 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Harrison Burton 250-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

J.J. Yeley 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1

B.J. McLeod 2500-1