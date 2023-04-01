The NASCAR Cup Series will head to a short track for the first time this season for the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET from Richmond Raceway, marking the Cup Series' first of three straight ventures to a short track. Joe Gibbs Racing has won three of the four last editions of this race, with three different drivers victorious each time. Denny Hamlin enters NASCAR at Richmond 2023 as the defending champion, but no driver has won consecutive races since Kyle Busch's four straight from 2009 to 2012.

William Byron and Kyle Larson are 11-2 co-favorites in the 2023 NASCAR Richmond odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The latest 2023 Toyota Owners 400 odds also have Kevin Harvick at 6-1 and a total of seven drivers are 10-1 or shorter.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Five weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Richmond 2023 race.

2023 NASCAR at Richmond expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Toyota Owners 400 prop bets: They are backing Denny Hamlin to finish ahead of Christopher Bell at +120 odds. Both drivers have been among the best at Richmond over the last few years, but Hamlin has been just a tick better. Over the last five NASCAR at Richmond races, Hamlin's average finish (4.2) ranks second among all drivers, just ahead of Bell (6.0) who ranks third. The biggest difference between the two comes in laps led over this sample size. Hamlin has led for an astounding 476 laps over these five races, the most in NASCAR, while Bell ranks 10th with 73.

Hamlin has been in contention for the checkered flag in each of these races. He's led at some point in all five races and picked up five NASCAR at Richmond stage wins during this stretch. Meanwhile, Bell has failed to finish in two of his last five starts in the 2023 season due to crashes, including last week in Austin. Recent results plus the two drivers' histories at Richmond have Bobbitt and Greco favoring Hamlin in this duel. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

Bobbitt and Greco have also identified three huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They all return at least 20-1.

2023 Richmond NASCAR odds

Kyle Larson 11-2

William Byron 11-2

Kevin Harvick 6-1

Christopher Bell 15-2

Martin Truex Jr 15-2

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Ross Chastain 17-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Brad Keselowski 22-1

Chris Buescher 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Josh Berry 30-1

Chase Briscoe 45-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Ryan Preece 65-1

Ty Gibbs 75-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Erik Jones 100-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Chandler Smith 200-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Justin Haley 400-1

Harrison Burton 400-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1