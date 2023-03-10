The NASCAR schedule enters its fourth race with the 2023 United Rentals Work United 500. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday from Phoenix Raceway, which is also where the Cup Series championship race will be held in November. This track is one of just two on the Cup Series measuring exactly one mile, and the 2023 NASCAR at Phoenix race will be contested over 312 laps in a dogleg oval configuration.

Ryan Blaney, who has three straight top-five Phoenix NASCAR finishes, is the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The last two Cup Series champions, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson, are 17-2, while Kyle Busch is one of three drivers at 9-1 in the 2023 NASCAR at Phoenix odds.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Two weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Phoenix 2023 race.

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 prop bets: They are backing Kevin Harvick to finish better than Ross Chastain at -110 odds. No driver has dominated Phoenix Raceway like Harvick, who owns records for the most all-time wins (nine), top-fives (19) and top-10s (29) at the track. He's also just one of two drivers to sweep both calendar races at Phoenix and the only one to pull off that feat twice, doing it in 2006 and 2014.

Chastain finally found success at Phoenix Raceway last season with a pair of top-10 finishes, but those are his only across nine starts at the track. He's never led a single lap across those nine races, and it's not like crashes have taken him out of the running since he's finished every race. Bobbitt and Greco note that across comparative tracks, Harvick has an average finish of 8.7 compared to Chastain's 9.7, and that has them confident in backing the veteran in his final Cup Series season. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified three huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They all return at least 50-1, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big.

2023 Phoenix NASCAR odds

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Kyle Larson 17-2

Joey Logano 17-2

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Christopher Bell 9-1

Kyle Busch 9-1

William Byron 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr 10-1

Ross Chastain 11-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Chase Briscoe 20-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Ryan Preece 45-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Justin Haley 125-1

Corey Lajoie 200-1

Zane Smith 250-1

Harrison Burton 250-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1