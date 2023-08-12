Chris Buescher, despite being eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, became just the second driver this season to win back-to-back races after taking the FireKeepers Casino 400 last weekend. Can he become the first driver to win three straight when he races on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET in the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard? The 30-year-old is 20-1 in the 2023 Verizon 200 odds, while Martin Truex Jr. is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2023 NASCAR at the Brickyard odds.

Buescher has finished no better than ninth in five races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a contributor to him being a longshot to win the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard 2023. Can he keep his hot streak going or will a new driver from outside the 16-driver NASCAR playoff picture emerge with a victory? Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis starting lineup and making any 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Earlier this season, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and then they pegged Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis race. They're sharing their NASCAR best bets at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard prop bets: They are backing Kyle Larson to finish ahead of Chase Elliott at +110 odds. Larson has finished ahead of Elliott in four of five races the two have participated in at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Larson was fifth at last week's NASCAR at Michigan race, with Elliott finishing 36th following a crash.

Larson has four top-five finishes in his last nine races compared to Elliott's three over that span. Elliott is in desperate need of a victory if he hopes to make the NASCAR playoffs after missing five races due to a snowboarding accident. That could lead him to taking chances, which could ultimately hurt his finish. See what other NASCAR prop bets to make at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis predictions

In addition to their other NASCAR prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified multiple epic longshots they love to win it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard 2023? Which NASCAR prop bets should you make? And which epic longshots stun auto racing? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis picks and auto racing best bets, all from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard odds

See full NASCAR picks at SportsLine

Martin Truex Jr. 4-1

Tyler Reddick 5-1

Chase Elliott 15-2

Christopher Bell 19-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 11-1

A.J. Allmendinger 15-1

Denny Hamlin 16-1

Brodie Kostecki 18-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Daniel Suarez 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Michael McDowell 25-1

Austin Cindric 26-1

Joey Logano 30-1

Ty Gibbs 40-1

Ryan Blaney 40-1

Kevin Harvick 60-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Alex Bowman 60-1

Brad Keselowski 65-1

Kamui Kobayashi 75-1

Justin Haley 80-1

Jenson Button 100-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Aric Almirola 300-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Ryan Preece 400-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Mike Rockenfeller 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Andy Lally 1500-1

Josh Bilicki 1500-1