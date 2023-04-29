The 11th race of the 2023 Cup Series takes place on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET from Dover Motor Speedway. The 2023 Würth 400 will be contested on a one-mile concrete oval track that is appropriately nicknamed "The Monster Mile." Chase Elliott is the defending champion after an exciting race last year that saw 10 different drivers lead. NASCAR at Dover 2023 will be Elliott's third race since returning from a broken leg, while Alex Bowman, who won this race in 2021, will miss the Würth 400 2023 after fracturing his vertebrae on Tuesday.

Hendrick Motorsports occupies the top three spots in the 2023 NASCAR at Dover odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite, followed by William Byron and Elliott, both 13-2. Among non-Hendrick drivers, Denny Hamlin has the shortest Dover NASCAR odds at 7-1. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Dover starting lineup and making any 2023 Würth 400 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Dover picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Nine weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 NASCAR at Dover expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Würth 400 prop bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Christopher Bell at -110. Elliott won this race last year, his second career NASCAR at Dover victory. He has three top-fives over his last four Dover starts, while Bell has just one over that stretch.

Since Bell joined the Cup Series in 2020, his average finish at this track is just 18.5, while Elliott's is 9.8 over his career, the third-best mark among all active drivers. One also can't ignore Hendrick Motorsports' dominance at this track in this era. Since 2009, Hendrick has 12 Dover checkered flags, nearly as many as all other teams combined (14). Among the four Dover races that Elliott and Bell have both competed in, Elliott has finished ahead three times, and he's the smarter head-to-head play this weekend, according to the experts. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified three epic NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They return over 25-1.

2023 Dover NASCAR odds

Kyle Larson 9-2

William Byron 13-2

Chase Elliott 13-2

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Christopher Bell 8-1

Kevin Harvick 9-1

Martin Truex Jr 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Ross Chastain 12-1

Tyler Reddick 18-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Josh Berry 25-1

Chris Buescher 28-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Daniel Suarez 45-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 65-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Austin Cindric 100-1

Michael McDowell 125-1

Justin Haley 150-1

Erik Jones 150-1

A.J. Allmendinger 150-1

Todd Gilliland 200-1

Noah Gragson 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1250-1

JJ Yeley 2000-1

BJ McLeod 2500-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1