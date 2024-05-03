Denny Hamlin looks to take sole possession of the NASCAR Cup Series lead with a fourth victory this season when he competes in the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Hamlin pulled even in wins with William Byron (three) when he captured the checkered flag at Dover last weekend. The 43-year-old has had plenty of success at Kansas during his Cup Series career -- especially of late, as he's posted five consecutive top-five finishes there and sandwiched runner-up performances around last year's win in this race over his last three starts. That victory was Hamlin's fourth at Kansas, making him the all-time leader at the track.

Hamlin is 9-2 and Kyle Larson is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2024 AdventHealth 400 odds. Tyler Reddick is 6-1, Martin Truex Jr. is 15-2 and Byron rounds out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Kansas contenders at 8-1. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 AdventHealth 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing five winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas three weeks ago. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

For the 2024 AdventHealth 400, Taranto is high on William Byron, who is listed at 8-1. The 26-year-old native of North Carolina already is halfway toward matching the career high of six victories that he set last season and has recorded seven top-10 finishes in 11 starts this year. He began 2024 in strong fashion, winning the Daytona 500, but posted just one top-10 over his next four outings.

Byron bounced back in a big way, however, as he reeled off five consecutive top-10s, including wins at the Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville in a three-race span. The streak ended last weekend at Dover, but only because the 2018 Cup Series Rookie of the Year was involved in an accident with 71 laps remaining, preventing him from finishing the race. Byron has yet to record a series victory at Kansas but has seven top-10s in 12 starts and was a career-best third in this race last year.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Ty Gibbs, who recorded his sixth top-10 finish of the season last weekend at Dover. The 2023 Cup Series Rookie of the Year kicked off his sophomore campaign with a 17th-place finish in the Daytona 500 but followed with five consecutive top-10s. Three of those were top-fives -- including a career-best third at Phoenix on March 10, which he matched two weeks later at the Circuit of the Americas.

That performance left Gibbs one top five shy of the total he registered last season. But the 21-year-old hasn't recorded one since, following with four straight outings in which he finished no better than 13th before his 10th-place at Dover last weekend. Gibbs recorded a win and a third-place in his only starts at Kansas in the Xfinity Series but crashed out of his first two Cup Series races at the track before finishing 14th last September. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

2024 AdventHealth 400 odds

Kyle Larson 4-1

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

William Byron 8-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Ross Chastain 22-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Joey Logano 40-1

Brad Keselowski 45-1

Chris Buescher 55-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Josh Berry 300-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Austin Hill 350-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 350-1

Austin Cindric 500-1

Jimmie Johnson 500-1

Corey LaJoie 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Zane Smith 750-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2000-1

Justin Haley 2000-1

Riley Herbst 2500-1

Derek Kraus 5000-1