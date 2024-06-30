Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite to win the 2024 Ally 400 and based on his career and history at Nashville Superspeedway, the home of the Ally 400 2024 on Sunday, that's no big surprise. Larson has finished no worse than fifth in any of the three previous Ally 400 races in Nashville, including winning in 2021. Larson comes with a steep price tag for NASCAR DFS lineups and will be a popular selection in NASCAR Fantasy picks, but is the risk worth the reward to build a team without Larson when forming a 2024 Ally 400 NASCAR DFS strategy and Fantasy lineups?

Larson is tied with Chase Elliott at the top of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings. Larson has three victories to boost his point total this season whereas Elliott has reached the top by rarely bottoming out in a race, never finishing outside the top 20 this year. Does Elliott's consistency make him an elite option for NASCAR DFS picks or NASCAR Fantasy lineups for NASCAR at Nashville? Before locking in your 2024 Ally 400 DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and making your Fantasy NASCAR projections, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Nashville DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. His model has impressively nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year alone and three so far this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

McClure has dialed in on the 2024 Ally 400 and just locked in his sleepers, DFS projections and Fantasy NASCAR predictions.

One of McClure's top NASCAR at Nashville DFS picks is Kyle Larson ($10,500 on DraftKings and $14,000 on FanDuel). Larson finished fourth at the USA Today 301 last week after a crash ruined his previous result. The 31-year-old has finished 34th twice due to accidents over his last eight races. But he's finished in the top 10 in each of the other six races with an average finish of 3.7 with two victories over that span. Larson most recently won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 for his 26th NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Larson has finished in the top five in each of his three races at Nashville Superspeedway, including winning the Ally 400 in 2021. He has the second-best average finish at the track (3.3) while leading 29.3% of the laps, the most of any driver at the speedway. Larson comes with a steep price tag, but he's a driver you don't want to be without when forming NASCAR DFS lineups, especially at Nashville Superspeedway.

One sleeper McClure is targeting in his 2024 Ally 400 Fantasy lineups is Joey Logano. He is an 18-1 longshot to win the 2024 Ally 400, but the model projects him to make a run at the title. Logano was flirting with a top-10 result last weekend before suffering a crash in the final stage of NASCAR at New Hampshire to finish 32nd. Logano, who won this year's NASCAR All-Star Race on May 19, has finished sixth or better in three of his last six races to move himself up to 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

The 34-year-old is still seeking his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season to secure himself a spot in the playoffs. Logano, who won the 2022 and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series titles, has won at least one NASCAR Cup Series race in each season since 2012 and he has two top-10 results in three races at Nashville Superspeedway.

