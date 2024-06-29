The 2024 Ally 400 will take place on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway with the green flag scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 1.33-mile tri-oval first appeared on the NASCAR schedule in 2021 but veteran drivers know it well after it hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series from 2001-2011. Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski all have Xfinity Series wins in Nashville and all three former NASCAR Cup Series champions would love to use this weekend to build some momentum.

Keselowski is priced at 10-1 in the 2024 Ally 400 odds, while Logano is listed at 18-1 and Busch is a 40-1 longshot. However, Chevrolet has been the dominant force in Nashville with Kyle Larson (the 9-2 favorite), Chase Elliott (17-2) and Ross Chastain (15-2) winning the first three Cup races held there. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Nashville predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Ally 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Ally 400 predictions

For the 2024 Ally 400, the model is high on Ty Gibbs, even though he's a 20-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Nashville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs was the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year after collecting 10 top-10 finishes and finishing 18th in the NASCAR standings.

This season, he's in contention to make his first career postseason appearance, sitting 11th in the standings after eight top-10 finishes over the first 18 races of the season. Last year, Gibbs finished a respectable 14th in Nashville but all three of his teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing led laps and finished top seven. They'll be relying on that setup heavily again this weekend and help push him into contention for his first career victory.

Another massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the Vegas favorites at 9-1, fails to crack the top 10. There are far better values in the 2024 Ally 400 starting lineup. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion scored his first victory of the season with a dominant run in Iowa two weeks ago, leading 201 laps before taking the checkered flag.

However, he followed that up with a disappointing 25th-place finish despite qualifying second in New Hampshire last week. He's now eighth in the NASCAR standings and has finished 20th or worse in six of his last 10 starts this season. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2024 Ally 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson 9-2

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Ross Chastain 15-2

Christopher Bell 8-1

Chase Elliott 17-2

Ryan Blaney 9-1

William Byron 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Joey Logano 18-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Ty Gibbs 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Kyle Busch 40-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Corey Heim 60-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Michael McDowell 125-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Carson Hocevar 300-1

AJ Allmendinger 300-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Austin Dillon 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Zane Smith 1500-1

Harrison Burton 1500-1

Riley Herbst 1500-1

Chad Finchum 5000-1

Daniel Hemric 5000-1