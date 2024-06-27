The NASCAR Cup Series is hurdling towards its postseason and Week 19 of the regular season will take place on Sunday when the 2024 Ally 400 is held at Nashville Superspeedway. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. Christopher Bell became the fourth driver of the season to reach three wins last week in New Hampshire, joining Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Kyle Larson.

Bell is listed at 8-1 in the latest 2024 Ally 400 odds, while Larson is the 9-2 favorite. Meanwhile, Hamlin is priced at 11-2 and Byron is going off at 10-1 in the NASCAR at Nashville odds. Can any of those four drivers become the first to reach four wins on the season? Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Nashville predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Ally 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2024 Ally 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Nashville leaderboard.

Top 2024 Ally 400 predictions

For the 2024 Ally 400, the model is high on Ty Gibbs, even though he's a 20-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Nashville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 21-year-old ran his first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series for his grandfather's team, Joe Gibbs Racing, managing 10 top-10 finishes and winning Rookie of the Year honors.

Also a former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Gibbs has been threatening for his first career victory all season. He's led at least 34 laps in four races and eight more top 10s over the first 18 weeks of the season. Gibbs finished 14th in his first Cup start at Nashville Superspeedway last season and he'll enter the weekend sitting 11th in this year's NASCAR standings.

Another massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites at 9-1, fails to crack the top 10. There are far better values in the 2024 Ally 400 starting lineup. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion scored his first victory of the season with a dominant run in Iowa two weeks ago, leading 201 laps before taking the checkered flag.

However, he followed that up with a disappointing 25th-place finish despite qualifying second in New Hampshire last week. He's now eighth in the NASCAR standings and has finished 20th or worse in six of his last 10 starts this season. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NASCAR at Nashville picks

The model is also targeting one other driver with 2024 Ally 400 odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the USA Ally 400 2024 at Nashville, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 NASCAR at Nashville odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2024 NASCAR at Nashville leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 18 winners, including three already this year.

2024 Ally 400 odds, drivers, lineup

See the full NASCAR at Nashville picks at SportsLine.

Kyle Larson 9-2

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Ross Chastain 15-2

Christopher Bell 8-1

Chase Elliott 17-2

Ryan Blaney 9-1

William Byron 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Joey Logano 18-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Ty Gibbs 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Kyle Busch 40-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Corey Heim 60-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Michael McDowell 125-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Carson Hocevar 300-1

AJ Allmendinger 300-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Austin Dillon 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Zane Smith 1500-1

Harrison Burton 1500-1

Riley Herbst 1500-1

Chad Finchum 5000-1

Daniel Hemric 5000-1