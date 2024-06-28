Christopher Bell looks to set a career high with his fourth win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season when he competes in the 2024 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. Bell, who recorded three victories in 2022, matched that total when he captured the checkered flag at New Hampshire last weekend. The 29-year-old also pulled even with William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson for most wins this year. In addition, Bell is tied with Tyler Reddick for first place with 11 top-10 finishes in 18 starts, and he was ninth or better in each of the Cup Series' first three races at Nashville.

Bell is listed at 8-1 in the latest 2024 Ally 400 odds, while Larson is the 9-2 favorite. Hamlin is 11-2, Martin Truex Jr. is 7-1 and Ross Chastain -- who won this race last year -- rounds out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Nashville contenders at 15-2. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Ally 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto has been red-hot for SportsLine in 2024, nailing 10 winners in his best bets, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen huge returns.

2024 Ally 400 expert picks

For the 2024 Ally 400, Taranto is high on Hamlin, who is listed at 11-2. The 43-year-old Floridian has hit a snag of late, finishing 24th or worse in each of his last three starts. The slump has followed a streak of five consecutive top-five finishes that began with his third victory of the season on April 28 at Dover.

Hamlin did not fare well in the first Cup Series race at Nashville, finishing 21st, but he was sixth in 2022 and third last year. The three-time Daytona 500 winner has a 10.0 average finish and has led 195 laps over his three starts at the track. Hamlin also performed well there while competing in the Xfinity Series, recording top-10s in each of his five appearances and leading a total of 120 laps.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Chastain, who is listed at 15-2. The 31-year-old native of the Sunshine State has been one of the top drivers during the Cup Series' brief history at Nashville. Chastain followed a runner-up performance in the inaugural race in 2022 with a fifth-place finish and made his way to Victory Lane last year.

However, Chastain has yet to capture a checkered flag this year after posting two wins each of the previous two seasons. He has recorded only two top-five finishes, seven top-10s and a 12.3 average finish in 18 starts this campaign. His best showing came in the third race of the year back on March 3, when he was fourth at Las Vegas. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Ally 400 predictions

2024 Ally 400 odds

Kyle Larson 9-2

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Ross Chastain 15-2

Christopher Bell 8-1

Chase Elliott 17-2

Ryan Blaney 9-1

William Byron 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Joey Logano 18-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Ty Gibbs 20-1

Kyle Busch 40-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Corey Heim 60-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Michael McDowell 125-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Erik Jones 250-1

A.J. Allmendinger 300-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Carson Hocevar 300-1

Austin Dillon 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Corey LaJoie 1000-1

Harrison Burton 1500-1

Riley Herbst 1500-1

Zane Smith 1500-1

Chad Finchum 5000-1

Daniel Hemric 5000-1