The NASCAR playoff chase is starting to heat up, as there are only eight races remaining in the regular season. Nashville Superspeedway will host the 2024 Ally 400 on Sunday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET), with Christopher Bell looking to build on his win in New Hampshire last weekend. Bell is 8-1 in the 2024 Ally 400 odds, while Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite on the NASCAR at Nashville odds board. No driver has repeated as winner at the concrete tri-oval since it made its debut in 2021, but Chevrolet has won all three races.

Larson, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain have all won at this track, so it is no surprise that they are all near the top of the odds board. Should you back any of the Chevrolet drivers with your 2024 Ally 400 bets? Before making any 2024 Ally 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 Ally 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Ross Chastain in a head-to-head prop bet that pays -114. Elliott led the final 39 laps at this race in 2022, overcoming a pair of weather delays that lasted more than three total hours. It gave him his second win of the year on concrete-surfaced tracks (Dover), and he is in even better form this year.

Elliott ranks second in the Cup Series standings with 620 points, posting nine top-10 finishes and seven top-fives. He has the best average finishing position (9.6) in the Cup Series, and he has a pair of top-four finishes in his last three races. Chastain has been excellent at this track in recent years, but he is amid a difficult season and is a driver to fade on Sunday afternoon.

"Elliott has the best average finishing position in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024. He's also got the second-best pit crew and fourth overall green flag speed rating. He beats Chastain's season-long numbers in every category, including average fast laps, laps led, and average running position. NASCAR's most popular driver will undoubtably cash another one for us on Sunday," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Ally 400 predictions

2024 Ally 400 odds, field

Kyle Larson 9-2

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Ross Chastain 15-2

Christopher Bell 8-1

Chase Elliott 17-2

Ryan Blaney 9-1

William Byron 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Joey Logano 18-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Ty Gibbs 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Kyle Busch 40-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Corey Heim 60-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Michael McDowell 125-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Todd Gilliland 300-1

Carson Hocevar 300-1

AJ Allmendinger 300-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Austin Dillon 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Zane Smith 1500-1

Harrison Burton 1500-1

Riley Herbst 1500-1

Chad Finchum 5000-1

Daniel Hemric 5000-1