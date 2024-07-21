The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the brickyard of the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since 2020 for the 2024 Brickyard 400. The last three NASCAR at Indianapolis races were held on the infield road course, but for the 30th anniversary of NASCAR at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the drivers will return to the oval-shaped hallowed brickyard on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET. Many of the drivers in the NASCAR at Indiana;olis DFS driver pool for the 2024 Brickyard 400 weren't racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020. Brad Keselowski is the only driver who finished in the top five in that contest, so how should the inexperience of some drivers affect making NASCAR DFS picks or NASCAR Fantasy lineups?

Before locking in your 2024 Brickyard 400 DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and making your Fantasy NASCAR projections, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Indianapolis DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. His model has impressively nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year alone and three so far this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2024 Brickyard 400 and just locked in his sleepers, DFS projections and Fantasy NASCAR predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge. You can only see McClure's Brickyard 400 2024 sleeper picks, DFS lineups and Fantasy NASCAR plays at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Brickyard 400 DFS picks, lineup advice

One of McClure's top NASCAR at Indianapolis DFS picks is Martin Truex Jr. ($9,200 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Another week, another finish toward the top for Truex, but the 44-year-old is still chasing that first victory of the season to all but secure his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Truex finished eighth at the Great American Getaway 400 last weekend as he's sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, the highest placing for any driver without a win this year. Truex is outside the top 10 in top-five finishes with only four, but his ability to finish above average with a top-15 finish in 16 of his 22 starts this year is the type of consistency that does wonders for NASCAR DFS lineups.

Truex rarely has a disastrous performance and those are the outcomes that can plummet a NASCAR DFS lineup. He's run into a string of bad luck in his most recent races on the brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with two accidents and a breaks issue in three of his last four competitions there. But his 16 starts on the track give him the knowledge of the brickyard few other options in the 2024 Brickyard 400 NASCAR DFS driver pool can compete with and that experience and consistency this year makes him an asset to McClure in NASCAR DFS lineups. You can see the rest of McClure's Brickyard 400 DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Brickyard 400 Fantasy NASCAR rankings, projections

One sleeper McClure is targeting in his 2024 Brickyard 400 Fantasy lineups is Ty Gibbs. He is a 16-1 longshot to win NASCAR at Indianapolis, but the model projects him to make a run at the title. Gibbs started on the pole last weekend and led 21 laps, but engine failure ruined his potential victorious afternoon as he finished 27th. The 21-year-old finished third the week before at the Chicago Street Race and he's 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings in his second full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Gibbs finished 18th in last year's NASCAR Cup Series standings and was named the NASCAR Rookie of the Year. Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, has earned his spot on Joe Gibbs Racing with his results on the track, which includes a 2022 Xfinity Series title. Gibbs is seeking his first NASCAR Cup Series victory but he ranks in the top 10 in the NASCAR Cup Series in top-five finishes (five) and top-10 results (nine). This will be Gibbs' first NASCAR Cup Series race on the brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he's shown the ability to quickly excel at new tracks over the last two years and he could be an under-targeted option to outperform his expectations for 2024 Brickyard 400 Fantasy lineups. You can see the rest of McClure's Brickyard 400 Fantasy NASCAR picks at SportsLine.

How to make Brickyard 400 2024 picks, longshot bets

McClure is also targeting four drivers with odds of 12-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the checkered flag, including two to finish in the top five. Plus, he's sharing his full 2024 NASCAR at Indianapolis DFS picks and Fantasy NASCAR rankings. Check out all of McClure's Brickyard 400 picks and best bets at SportsLine.

Who will win the Brickyard 400 2024, and which drivers should you target for your NASCAR DFS lineups, and Fantasy NASCAR plays this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Brickyard 400 DFS lineups and Fantasy NASCAR picks, all from an expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.