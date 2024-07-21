Denny Hamlin is one of the few drivers in the 2024 Brickyard 400 starting lineup who has run double-digit races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The last three NASCAR at Indianapolis events ran on the road course, but this year, the Brickyard 400 2024 returns to the quad-oval main track. Although Hamlin has competed in 15 races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he's winless there. The 54-time Cup Series winner is the 15-4 favorite in the 2024 Brickyard 400 odds, but is he worth including in 2024 NASCAR at Indianapolis picks at those odds?

Kyle Larson (6-1), Ryan Blaney (8-1) and Brad Keselowski (8-1) follow in the latest 2024 Brickyard 400 odds. Keselowski finished fourth in 2020 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is the only top-five finisher from that race who will be among the 2024 Brickyard 400 drivers, so does that make him the best bet to win NASCAR at the Brickyard 400 2024?

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

It called its first winner of the 2024 season with Kyle Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2024 Brickyard 400 10,000 times.

Top 2024 Brickyard 400 predictions

For the 2024 NASCAR at Indianapolis race, the model is high on Ty Gibbs, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2024 Brickyard 400 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Gibbs put himself in a position to have his second straight top performance after winning the pole at Pocono Raceway last week. He led 21 laps, but engine failure ended his day and he finished 27th. The week before, Gibbs started second and finished third at the Chicago Street Race.

The 21-year-old is 11th in total points in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, but he has yet to record a victory this year to all but secure a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. With the second half of the NASCAR Cup Series season well underway, Gibbs will need to take more risks late in races if he finds himself in a position for a victory. Gibbs has led multiple laps in three straight races. At 16-1 odds, the model likes Gibbs' value at securing his spot in the playoffs with a victory on Sunday.

Another massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2024 NASCAR Indianapolis starting lineup. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion is only seventh in the NASCAR standings but he's coming off his second win of the season in Pocono last week.

However, he's struggled historically on the quad-oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, securing one top-10 finish in six career starts there before NASCAR opted for the road course in 2021. Blaney also finished outside the top 10 in two of his three starts on the road course and it's hard to back the 30-year-old given his struggles at the Brickyard.

How to make 2024 NASCAR at the Brickyard picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2024 Brickyard 400 odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2024 Brickyard 400 odds, drivers, lineup

2024 Brickyard 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin 15-4

Kyle Larson 6-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Chase Elliott 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Kyle Busch 35-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Erik Jones 65-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Noah Gragson 125-1

Carson Hocevar 125-1

Chase Briscoe 150-1

AJ Allmendinger 150-1

Todd Gilliland 200-1

John Hunter Nemechek 250-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Zane Smith 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 350-1

Corey Lajoie 400-1

Jimmie Johnson 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1